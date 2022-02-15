Kentucky activist, writer accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate

A locally-known Louisville activist and columnist has been detained and accused of trying to kill a Louisville mayoral candidate, according to Louisville Metro police and court records.

Quintez Brown, an activist and former intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal, was accused of shooting at Craig Greenberg in his office on Monday, per court records. He has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Story Avenue at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday for a report of an active aggressor, police said. According to an arrest citation, 911 callers reported a male had entered Greenberg’s campaign office and fired several gunshots.

Greenberg has a campaign office in the Butchertown Market, which is at 1201 Story Ave., according to multiple reports.

Greenberg and four staff members were in the office at the time of the shooting, per Brown’s arrest citation. No one was hurt but police say an article of Greenberg’s clothing was struck.

Greenberg is an attorney and he helped build 21c Hotels, according to his campaign website.

Police obtained a suspect description and located Brown less than a half-mile away from the scene shortly after the shooting, according to court documents. Brown was found wearing the same clothing as the shooter observed on surveillance footage from the office.

Brown was also carrying a drawstring bag, which contained a 9 mm Glock handgun, a Glock handgun case and additional handgun magazines, per court documents. The bag could also be seen on surveillance footage.

Brown’s activism has included involvement in racial justice protests in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Brown went missing last summer but was found safe about two weeks later, per multiple reports. Brown had planned to run for Louisville Metro Council in District 5, according to his Twitter page.