Kentucky should allow Transfer on Death Deeds. It saves homeowners time and money.

Plato street in the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville was created by famed American architect and building contractor Samuel Plato. Plato designed many buildings in Indiana, Kentucky, New York and other states that are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Plato is recognized as a pioneer in African-American architecture. This street, said one long-time neighbor, is a beloved area that in the 1950s had 22 children on its single block with families that had teachers and factory workers as parents. June 26, 2023.

As a 70-year-old single person residing in Kentucky I ask why our commonwealth does not yet have a Transfer on Death Deed law unlike 30 other states and Washington D.C. Every time I read the published list of decedents and their attorneys in our local newspaper I wonder why residents of a state the size of Kentucky with its many low and middle income persons should not benefit from such a law.

As I am sure you are aware a Transfer on Death Deed transfers ownership of real property to another person or entity after the owner’s death. Transfer on death deeds have become increasingly popular in recent years because they provide certainty about what will happen to property while avoiding the time and expense of the probate process.

Transfer on death deeds are an ideal solution for many U.S. households

Those who own a home but have few other substantial assets. In this situation, creating a transfer on death deed means that the bulk of an estate will pass quickly and easily to the intended beneficiary.

Those who want to avoid probate but also save on legal fees. Transfer on death deeds are much more affordable to create than revocable trusts, which are complex and expensive to create. Many property owners create transfer on death deeds on their own, but even those who do hire an attorney to assist with preparing one are likely to face smaller legal fees than they would creating a trust.

I urge Kentucky lawmakers to please refer this issue to the proper legislative committee that would facilitate drafting and passage of what should be a bipartisan issue beneficial to all citizens of our state.

—Betsy Irvin Wells, 40205

