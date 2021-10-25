Kentucky is America's job quitting capital

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Kentucky has the highest rate of job quitters in the nation, according to the inaugural release of state-level job openings and labor turnover data.

Why it matters: It offers a look at the places driving a pandemic-era trend that's seeing people leave their jobs in droves.

What's going on: Kentucky has a large concentration of jobs in warehousing and transportation — two sectors that have seen employees flee for better working conditions and pay.

Details: The rate of job openings in Kentucky (8%) is among the country's highest (second only to Alaska, 9%). At a national level, it's 6.6%.

There are two open jobs for every unemployed Kentuckian. That doesn't beat out Nebraska, however, which has three available gigs for every jobless person.

Bonus ... The place with the lowest quits rate? D.C.

