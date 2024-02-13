Kentucky attorney general files lawsuit alleging Kroger pharmacies contributed to the opioid crisis
Kentucky attorney general files lawsuit alleging Kroger pharmacies contributed to the opioid crisis
Kentucky attorney general files lawsuit alleging Kroger pharmacies contributed to the opioid crisis
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers file a last-ditch appeal with the United States Supreme Court on the question of whether presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted for alleged crimes he committed when he tried to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
Venture capital firm Homebrew is targeting $50 million for a new fund, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Homebrew nearly two years ago said it was pursuing a more stage-agnostic evergreen model that would be funded solely by Satya Patel and Hunter Walk, Homebrew’s general partners. A source who wished to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that Homebrew has been using SPVs to write pro-rata checks into certain follow-on investments, but is seeking to raise a fund for this purpose instead.
From the classic lunchbox to insulated thermoses, these gifts will arrive on time for your sweetheart.
Ford reported strong earnings and an upbeat 2024 profit outlook earlier this week. But it's the details of its new EV strategy shift that have investors most excited.
The phrase refers to Big Tech starting to slash some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that were implemented shortly after the murder of George Floyd. Google and Meta have started to defund their DEI programs, and funding to Black founders continues to dip. Lawsuits have been filed targeting DEI programs, forcing companies to now hide their inclusion efforts while billionaires are arguing on X about whether DEI initiatives are discriminatory or not.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Unemployment benefits are taxable at the federal level, and many states also tax jobless compensation. Learn about your options for paying taxes on unemployment.
Voters in New Hampshire were treated in January to a call purporting to be from President Biden telling them not to vote in the primary. After a brief but intense investigation, the perpetrator has been revealed to be Life Corporation, a Texas-based company that has been caught slinging disinformation before. The calls in New Hampshire were noted by the state attorney general in mid-January and an investigation into this attempt at voter suppression was begun.
Eli Lilly blew past Wall Street estimates for its latest earnings but faces pressure ahead to deliver strong results for the year.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
Student rideshare startup HopSkipDrive has confirmed a data breach involving the personal data of more than 155,000 drivers. Los Angeles-based HopSkipDrive offers an Uber-style rideshare service for children and teenagers. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general last week, HopSkipDrive confirmed that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident in June that resulted in a data breach affecting 155,394 drivers.
The battery-electric Dodge Charger Daytona debuts March 5, the 2-door fastback expected to launch with with three power levels and a 126-dB exhaust.
A 2011 Saab 9-3 XWD Turbo4 Sport Sedan, one of the last Saabs ever sold in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The ongoing political firestorm stems from what Disney characterizes as a politically targeted response over Disney's reaction to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.