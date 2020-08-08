Kentucky attorney general waiting on ballistics evidence to make decision in Breonna Taylor case

The delay in a decision over whether charges will be raised in the death of Breonna Taylor has been caused by a wait for additional evidence, which is still being tested and analyzed by federal authorities, the attorney general said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot by plainclothes police officers inside her Louisville apartment back in March. Authorities at the time were executing a “no-knock” search warrant for a man who did not live at residence when the gunfire erupted just after midnight.

Her death and a lack of arrests in the case have sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations nationwide. Celebrities and activists have flocked to social media in protest while others have flooded the streets with signs demanding action.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said little about the case other than repeatedly vowing to thoroughly investigate the matter. In a statement to ABC News on Friday, Cameron said that he is waiting for additional evidence,

“Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor,” it reads.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”

Cameron had previously said that his office has the information it needs, according to the news station, WDRB.

The FBI confirmed that it collected ballistic evidence after searching Taylor’s home in June.

“Over two days of searching, the FBI collected a significant amount of ballistic evidence and completed a shooting reconstruction,” the agency said. “This evidence is being tested and analyzed at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.”

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had already gone to bed on March 13 when plainclothes officers started pounding on their door.

Walker told authorities afterward that he fired his gun in self-defense because he believed his home was being broken into. It prompted the three officers to return fire, some of them shooting outside the home.

Attorneys for Taylor’s estate have said more than 20 shots were fired, eight of them striking the young medical worker.

