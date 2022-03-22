Kentucky Bar does not have to give up records on lawyer accused of theft, judge rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has ruled the Kentucky Bar Association does not have to surrender disciplinary records of a Bullitt County lawyer who is accused in a lawsuit of a decades-long scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust he managed.

An attorney for the beneficiaries of the estate of Lee Gaston, a Shepherdsville furniture store owner who died in 1990, had subpoenaed the records for use in the suit against attorney John A. Schmidt, but the bar sought a protective order prohibiting their disclosure.

Special Judge John Alexander ruled March 14 that the Kentucky Supreme Court has exclusive authority over lawyer discipline and has made disciplinary records confidential.

The opinion does not directly address an amendment to disciplinary rules effective April 1 in which the Supreme Court said disciplinary records will be open to the public once a formal charge is filed and the subject has the chance to respond.

Kentucky Bar Executive Director John Meyers told The Courier Journal the rule will be applied to pending cases.

Laura Landenwich, who represents the beneficiaries, said she wants to see if Schmidt has been subject to additional complaints.

She also said the records may shed light on the role of Stock Yards Bank, which the suit accuses of violating its duty to protect money held in trust. The bank has denied liability.

Schmidt, a former Bullitt County master commissioner, already has been found to have misappropriated $81,000 when he was in office and to have routinely failed to collect and timely disburse the proceeds of judicial sales.

The Judicial Conduct Commission publicly reprimanded him last year. Master commissioners assist circuit courts in part by conducting sales of property to satisfy liens, mortgages or claims of ownership.

Schmidt, who disappeared for two weeks in December 2019, has not been charged with a crime, according to court records.

He is still licensed to practice law in Kentucky but is listed as “inactive” — a status for lawyers with a physical or mental disability.

