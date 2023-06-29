Kentucky Based Stock Photography Marketplace Vecteezy Enters Exclusive Deal with Shutterstock Inc.

Vecteezy, a leading online stock photography marketplace where users can license images and video directly from artists, is making waves in the industry as it announces an exclusive deal with Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK). The partnership positions both brands for rapid growth in the creative industry together and puts Vecteezy on pace for $15 million annually.

With its vast collection of high-quality visuals, award winning graphic design tool, and user-friendly platform, the company aims to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses create content on the web. As the demand for visually captivating content continues to rise, stock photography has become an integral part of various industries, including marketing, advertising, and web design. Vecteezy has established itself as a trusted platform, providing a wide range of images, illustrations, and graphics that cater to diverse needs.

This announcement signifies a significant milestone for Vecteezy as they embark on a promising second half of the year. The company has set an ambitious target of surpassing 30 million files by the end of 2023, which would be double the number achieved in 2022. Through this strategic partnership, Vecteezy will enhance its offerings by incorporating premium Shutterstock images alongside its existing collection, benefiting the millions of designers, marketers, and entrepreneurs who regularly rely on Vecteezy for affordable stock imagery. This collaboration amplifies the quantity and quality of results available on Vecteezy, while also creating a mutual channel of engaged visitors between the two brands.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Shutterstock to bring more premier content to our creative community and simplify the creative process for millions of people,” said Shawn Rubel, Vecteezy Founder and CEO. “We have some big business goals this year and partnerships like this help us continue to be a profitable, fully bootstrapped company that only continues to grow.”

Since 2007, Vecteezy has been providing a wide range of images and videos to a dedicated community of creative individuals. Today, the brand proudly offers over 20 million images contributed by more than 25,000 talented creators from around the world. The fully remote and bootstrapped company has achieved profitability without external funding and has recently achieved significant milestones. The company’s growth has earned it a spot on the esteemed Inc 5000 list for two consecutive years, with a remarkable three-year growth rate of 141% in total revenues. As Vecteezy continues to expand, strategic deals like this enable the team to accelerate their product roadmap and incorporate cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, into their suite of offerings. The company’s expansion will not only benefit customers but also local individuals throughout the state. Vecteezy plans to hire additional talent and support staff, contributing to the growth of the state’s creative industry and creating new job opportunities.

About Vecteezy

Vecteezy is a leading stock photography marketplace headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. With a vast collection of images, illustrations, and video footage, the company offers a diverse range of content to cater to various industries and creative needs. To learn more about Vecteezy and explore its extensive collection of high-quality visuals, visit its website at www.vecteezy.com.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.