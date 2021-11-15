Kentucky basketball recruit Reed Sheppard to announce his college commitment Saturday

North Laurel High School basketball star Reed Sheppard will announce his college commitment Saturday morning.

Sheppard — a 6-foot-3 combo guard from London — was one of the breakout basketball recruits nationally over the summer, landing scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and several other major programs. He will reveal his college choice at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kentucky has hosted Sheppard for two unofficial visits this fall — including a trip to Big Blue Madness last month — and UK Coach John Calipari has also visited the in-state star in London. Sheppard’s parents, Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, were star players for the Wildcats in the 1990s.

As of Monday morning, all 12 predictions on Sheppard’s 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals.com FutureCast pages were in favor of Kentucky, including a new one from 247Sports analyst Travis Branham and several picks from national recruiting experts.

Sheppard is the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

