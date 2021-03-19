Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
·4 min read

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state's House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass, but the fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than a year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Lawmakers failed to bring the anti-taunting legislation up for a vote by Tuesday night. With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, under the legislature's own rules, the General Assembly would not have the opportunity to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, despite Republicans supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives, both retired Kentucky State police officers, have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill. GOP Senate President Robert Stivers, who sponsored the bill, has said there is a chance the governor would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met.

The separate anti-taunting legislation would have made it a misdemeanor for anyone who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response.” Offenders would have faced up to 90 days in jail and fines, and the proposal also would have increased penalties for rioting.

State Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican and former police officer, has said he filed the measure in response to months of demonstrations in Louisville, where large protests occurred last year in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot in her Louisville home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid. A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death. That was based in part on the presentation of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who recommended no charges against the officers who shot into Taylor's apartment.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Under the proposed no-knock warrant bill, the warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” The warrants would also have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

One House floor amendment would lengthen the execution time to midnight and permit officers to consult with the attorney general’s office before a raid, nixing a requirement that they only consult a local prosecutor. Another change would authorize no-knock warrants for suspected drug crimes. It would also permit the use of audio recorders instead of body cameras.

“These amendments undermine the intent of the bill to such a degree that, if included, the status quo will be maintained and we will still be stuck with the same harmful laws and practices that led to the tragic death of Breonna Taylor,” said Carmen Mitchell, an analyst for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

Democratic lawmakers and demonstrators have railed against the anti-taunting legislation, warning that it could be used to suppress peaceful protests, particularly Black demonstrators who have been at the center of the Louisville protests.

At a March 13 rally in Louisville marking the one-year anniversary of Taylor’s death, Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, derided the measure as a “shut-up-and-take-it bill.”

Jecorey Arthur, Louisville city council member from Louisville's predominantly Black West End neighborhood, also joined State. Rep. Attica Scott in criticizing the bill on a locally televised panel Monday night.

Arthur and others say the proposal violates First Amendment rights to free speech.

“It’s silly because it’s outright unconstitutional, and it’s serious because it really sends a strong message, sends a statement that some of our law enforcement, some of the people across this Commonwealth care more about white feelings than Black killings,” Arthur said.

Lawmakers in Indiana, Alabama, Utah, and other GOP-led states have also proposed legislation that would increase penalties for rioting. Under a Tennessee law passed last year, protesters could lose their right to vote for breaking certain laws during demonstrations.

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine supply will remain flat through March, followed by a surge

    As Biden’s team tells states to prepare for more vaccine doses next month, some federal mass vaccination sites are preparing to close.

  • A newlywed mother, an Army veteran: What we know about the Atlanta-area victims

    "My brother is a very hardworking, loving husband, a good brother," said a relative of Paul Andre Michels, one of the victims.

  • African leaders say Europe's stop-go approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine has made their rollouts harder

    This will "clearly not be helpful" to public confidence in the vaccine, the director of Africa CDC said on Thursday.

  • Biden postpones event promoting Covid relief in Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had originally planned to travel to Atlanta Friday as part of his “Help is Here” tour.

  • Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

    A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. “Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday, before the announcement of the fourth COVID-19 diagnosis among his colleagues.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Be Best Public Figure To Lead Earth In Wake Of Alien Invasion, U.K. Poll Finds; Actor & Former California Governor “Ready To Serve”

    Have you ever wondered which public figure would be most fit to lead the world, in the event of an alien invasion? Today, a U.K. poll of 2000 British adults found that the answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me,” the actor and former California Governor […]

  • Dodgers' Cody Bellinger goes deep for the first time this spring

    Cody Bellinger went two for four in his second game since undergoing right shoulder surgery in November, hitting a home run in his last at-bat of a Dodgers tie.

  • Indictment outlines Capitol riot conspiracy charges against Proud Boys member from NC

    “Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges,” the NC man wrote two days before the attack on the Capitol, prosecutors say.

  • Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

    The Idaho Legislature voted Friday to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. “The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for COVID,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said before the votes.

  • “I Cried Every Day”: Healthcare Workers Explain Why They’re Leaving Their Jobs

    Tanya Wildes, MD, is one of those doctors who was born, not made. She’s known that medicine was her calling since she was four years old, when she instinctively reset her sister’s dislocated finger (please don’t try it at home, she warns). And yet last August, after 12 years of practicing medicine, she decided to resign from her job as an oncologist in St. Louis, MO — and, at least for now, leave medicine altogether. Dr. Wildes, who requested her workplace not be named for fear of retaliation, remembers three specific events that led to her decision to leave the field she adored. The first occurred after a long day of working with patients. When she came home, her son wanted to fly his model airplane in the park. She said no. “I knew if it crashed into a tree or something, he’d be devastated and I just knew I couldn’t comfort him,” Dr. Wildes remembers. “I had nothing left to give.” The second event took place the following week, when Dr. Wildes went on a roadtrip with her family. She read books, played with her son, laughed, and even climbed a tree. “I didn’t cry that entire week,” she recalls. “Then I went back to work and cried every day. I’d struggled with seasons of depression before, and I know that depression doesn’t go on and off like a light switch. This was situational.” Not long after that, she was speaking with her older sister about her challenges, and floated the idea of quitting. “She’d championed me as a woman in medicine my entire life, but she immediately said, ‘Yes, that’s what you have to do,’” Dr. Wildes says. That conversation was event number three, she says: “It became absolutely clear. I needed to leave.” DashDividers_1_500x100 Dr. Wildes is just one member of what appears to be the beginning of a mass exodus of medical professionals from their field. About 40% of nurses considered leaving or planned to leave their job in the next six months, according to a 2021 American Nurses Foundation survey of 22,316 nurses. To compare, the turnover rate for bedside registered nurses in 2019 was just under 16%. Between March and June of last year, 8% of doctors closed their practices due to COVID-19, with 43% of physicians reducing their staff because of the pandemic, a June 2020 survey by The Physicians Foundation found. The stressors of the pandemic have taken their toll on pretty much every corner of society, but the strain has been particularly pernicious for medical professionals, who have faced a combination of uniquely frustrating, taxing, and even traumatic circumstances. Lynn Howie, MD, left her oncology job in a rural area in the South this January for a variety of reasons: a lack of PPE, untenable staff cuts that left her without support, and worries about spreading the virus to her family or catching it herself. Some doctors also shouldered significant financial burdens, since the pandemic had increased their overhead costs (due to stricter PPE requirements) while reducing their patient volumes (as many people began delaying non-essential care). Prior to March 2020, Dr. Wildes was already juggling her work with cancer patients, her research projects, and her family. “Before COVID-19, there was just enough bandwidth in our lives to deal with any extra issues that arose,” she says. “It meant that if someone got a flat tire, we could handle it. But a pandemic? No. That pushed everything from being at 93% capacity to being at 102% capacity all of the time.” She pushed through for as long as she could, but when the strain began taking her away from ability to spend time with her son and husband, she knew enough was enough. Mental health concerns and burnout are major reasons droves of healthcare workers are leaving their field. More than half of doctors, nurses, and emergency responders working with COVID patients could be at risk for mental health conditions, including acute traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and insomnia, according to a University of Utah Health study conducted in April and May 2020. ICU workers are especially at risk for meeting the threshold of post-traumatic stress disorder, research King’s College London released in January 2021 indicates. “Everyone is dealing with the mental health impacts of the pandemic, but if you’re a healthcare worker, you have an extra burden of constantly being seen as a hero,” says Michi Fu, PhD, professor and licensed psychologist. “We feel like we have to be a little bit superhuman. In a field where you save others, there’s much higher risk of burnout than other professions already, and now there’s more vicarious traumatization of seeing what others are going through with COVID-19, sometimes being the last one to pass a message along from a loved one.” And the mental load is even heavier for healthcare workers who are people of color, Dr. Fu adds. They have seen firsthand how Black, Latinx, and Indigenous patients die of the virus at higher rates. Additionally, many Asian American doctors have experienced more racism during the pandemic, amid a backdrop of increased violence targeting Asian people. Many point to former President Donald Trump’s comments referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus” as a catalyst that encouraged anti-Asian sentiments and hate. Lucy Li, MD, an anesthesiology resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, says that after a shift in March, a man began following her, yelling profanities. He shouted, “Why are you Chinese people killing everyone? Why the f— are you killing us?” Dr. Li was terrified. “Even though I knew the hate was out there, I was shocked still when it happened to me directly,” she says. She was also offended: She was risking her health every day to save lives, not harm them. Pre-pandemic, Dr. Li already had mental health support, including a therapist, which she says made all the difference in her ability to move past the incident and continue doing her job. She praises her hospital for setting up support systems for residents. Her director even helped create a national program called Emotional PPE, which connects medical professionals with free mental health services. But not all healthcare workers can access this type of support, in part due to a pervasive stigma around mental illness among medical professionals. Research presented at the American Psychiatric Association’s annual meeting showed that the suicide rate among physicians is more than double that of the general population, and yet other studies have shown that few seek out mental health care. Approximately 50% of physicians have experienced inappropriate anger, tearfulness, or anxiety as a result of COVID-19’s impact, yet only 13% of physicians have sought medical attention for a mental health problem caused by COVID-19, according to The Physicians Foundation’s September 2020 survey. Medical professionals often cite fear of retaliation for seeking support; they could be concerned that asking for help could interfere with their licensing, according to a 2017 study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Others feel they don’t have the time or bandwidth to seek help, due to their demanding workloads, Dr. Li adds. These and other barriers can lead to burnout, more folks leaving medicine — and even more dire consequences. DashDividers_1_500x100 Lorna Breen and Jennifer Breen Feist Lorna Breen, MD, died by suicide in April 2020. She was a sister, a “cool aunt” to her eight nieces and nephews, and an emergency room director at New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan. “She was always helping people, and jumped into action whenever she could,” Corey Feist, Dr. Breen’s brother-in-law, tells Refinery29. He recalls a time a cab he was sharing with Dr. Breen bumped into a cyclist’s tire. The driver got out to assess the damage, and the cyclist punched him square in the face. “Lorna immediately flipped into, ‘I’m an ER doctor, and I’m going to take care of everyone,’” remembers Feist, who is chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Physicians Group. This attitude was typical for her. Even when she contracted COVID-19 last spring, after weeks of working on the front lines of the pandemic, she made PPE care packages to send to her coworkers while she was home sick, Feist says. She returned to the emergency room and worked 12-hour shifts, often staying late to help out at a time when supplies were scarce and hospitals in New York were overwhelmed. On April 9, 2020, though, she called her sister, Jennifer Breen Feist, and said she couldn’t get out of her chair. She hadn’t slept in a week and was overworked, Dr. Breen’s family noted. Although she’d had no prior mental health problems, she was struggling now — but she was afraid to seek help. A few weeks later, she died by suicide. Suicide is always complex and multifactorial, but physician suicide is all too common, says Gary Price, MD, president of the Physicians Foundation. “A little more than one physician per day dies by suicide — 400 doctors a year,” he says. “That means a million patients lose their doctor. This is not something we can accept as the status quo.” “Our New York-Presbyterian and Columbia family continues to mourn the passing of Dr. Lorna Breen,” said a spokesperson for NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “Dr. Breen was a heroic, remarkably skilled, compassionate, and dedicated clinical leader who cared deeply for her patients and colleagues. “Throughout the COVID crisis, our hospitals have faced unprecedented challenges, and our doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers have answered these challenges in heroic ways,” the statement continues. “We have worked to give them the support and resources they need to fight for every life while protecting their own health and safety.” After Dr. Breen’s story was published in The New York Times, Corey Feist says that their family received an onslaught of messages from physicians saying they had similar fears around asking for mental health support. The family founded the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation and, along with Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, is working to pass federal legislation to prevent and treat burnout and mental health conditions among healthcare professionals. The bill was just approved for funding, and has bipartisan support. “I can’t underscore enough that there’s a huge gap in understanding across the healthcare industry of the strategies that’ll work to improve mental health among healthcare professionals,” adds Corey Feist. “And the healthcare industry needs to act now to support the well-being of their workforce or we’re at risk of losing a large segment of our caregivers.” In order to effectively treat this problem, hospitals, licensing boards, and healthcare institutions across the country and globe will need to come together, says Neil Greenberg, MD FRCPsych, a professor who researches mental health in military and healthcare settings at King’s College London. He suggests training managers to better identify the warning signs of mental health issues and to feel confident speaking with staff about their wellbeing. Setting up peer support groups can also be beneficial. “Nurses have been through probably the worst year of their careers — they’ve had such pressure and trauma and relentless work,” says Jill Maben, OBE, PhD, RN, a professor of health services research and nursing who has been studying nurses’ wellbeing for 20 years. “But what seems to help nurses most is talking to each other.” During the pandemic, it’s been difficult to have casual get-togethers, however. Formal peer groups, like those provided in the Schwartz Rounds program (available in parts of the U.S. and other countries) give healthcare workers a regularly scheduled time to get together and talk to the emotional, social, and ethical issues that take place at work in a supportive way that can be cathartic. “It needs to be okay to say, ‘I’ve made these decisions and I’m not sure I’ve got it right,’” Dr. Greenberg says. “Everybody has been in the same storm, maybe not the same boat. There have been no right answers over the last year. The story can’t be, ‘It’s all my fault’ or ‘It’s all my bosses’ fault,’ but that we’re all in this terrible storm together.” Without meaningful dialogue, the right resources, and manager support, the mental health of medical professionals will continue to suffer and they will continue to leave the field. When that happens, “it inevitably impacts patients,” Dr. Price says. “They lose access to healthcare. There’s going to be a growing problem of physician shortage over the next 10 years. This is felt mostly in rural areas where the doctor who leaves may be the only doctor around.” DashDividers_1_500x100 When it comes to quitting jobs, everyone has to make the decision that’s right for them and their mental health. But Dr. Greenberg suggests that medical professionals who are thinking of leaving their field consider seeking treatment first: Speak to your manager if you can, look into a program like Emotional PPE, or talk to a friend or family member you trust. “We know that many healthcare staff have expressed an intention to leave the profession, and it is likely that many of those intentions are linked to poor mental health,” Dr. Greenberg says. “People think if they leave, things will automatically get better. But that’s often not the case.” Dr. Wildes, however, says she’s confident that leaving her job was the right call for her. “Leaving was a decision I made in great mental wellness, as a protective strategy for my mental health,” she says. “If I had continued to persist, I think it could have caused depression or led me towards burnout. I’m grateful I had the privilege to be able to leave.” She plans to go back into medicine in some capacity at some point in the next year or two, but in the meantime she is enjoying spending extra time with her son. “My biggest fear when I was working was that when my son was 80 he’d tell his grandkids about the pandemic and his memory would be, ‘My mom was really a mess,’” she reflects. “But on New Year’s Eve, I asked him what he would say if he could go back to the beginning of 2020 and warn himself about what was ahead,” Dr. Wildes says. “He looked at me quizzically and said, ‘It wasn’t that bad a year.’ And for me, that was enough.” If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433. If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Inside The Fierce Hunt For Leftover VaccinesWhat Is Post-Traumatic Growth?Why Do I Feel Guilty About Getting The Vaccine?

  • Should LeBron James have more MVP awards? Yes, but it's complicated

    With the way this season is unfolding and the way he is playing, this might be LeBron James' best last chance to win another MVP trophy.

  • Hornets’ Borrego sends unambiguous message: Scratch and claw or ‘we’re gonna move on’

    Hornets coach benched centers Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Is that more than a one-game choice?

  • Texas man charged in connection with deadly migrant crash

    A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head- on crash near a Texas border city following a police chase that left eight migrants dead was named in a criminal complaint, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday. Sebastian Tovar, 24, of Austin, has been charged with “transporting illegal aliens resulting in death,” according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden. According to the federal complaint, Tovar was traveling north on Highway 277 on Monday in a maroon pickup truck near Del Rio, Texas, when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop him for speeding.

  • NFL free agency 2021: The 21 worst free agent moves in league history

    Signing proven veteran NFL players to monster contracts doesn't always work out ... and sometimes fails spectacularly.

  • Survey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram Reels

    YouTube Shorts, a short-form video platform, is officially launching in beta in the U.S. today and has already gained in popularity against its rivals, Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels and the privately-owned TikTok, according to a new survey published by Piplsay, a global consumer research platform. A Rapid Rise: YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), first rolled out YouTube Shorts for beta testing in September. Users in other countries were able to the view the Shorts on the YouTube site, but were not able to create them. Nonetheless, this view-only approach caught the eye and approval of many Americans. In a survey of more than 20,000 adults conducted last month, Piplsay found 42% of respondents said the new platform will be a threat to the established competition and 43% stated YouTube Shorts is or will be better than TikTok and Instagram Reels in terms of features, convenience and reach. Although 26% of Americans said they have not previewed YouTube Shorts yet and 16% said they were not interested, 31% of respondents said they were active on YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Instagram Reels. In a breakdown by age demographics, 40% of Millennial respondents said they tried YouTube Shorts, compared to 31% of Gen Zers and 29% of Gen Xers. Nearly two-thirds of Millennials believed YouTube Shorts posed a threat to both TikTok and Instagram Reels, while only 36% of Gen Zers shared that opinion. And on a gender measurement, 62% of men admitted they were active on all three video-sharing platforms, versus 38% of women. Pump Up The Volume: In announcing the formal debut of YouTube Shorts, the company promised a "playground of creativity" that can be built with "foundational creation tools, like a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more." YouTube is also promising the YouTube Shorts users a considerable music library for the creation of mini-videos. "As we launch our beta in the U.S., we'll have millions of songs (and growing), music catalogs from over 250 labels and publishers," stated YouTube in a blog, "including Universal Music Group's labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir, OneRPM and more. "As we expand Shorts, the library and number of partners will continue to grow." (Image via YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGoogle To Invest B In US Office, Data Center ExpansionTwitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EU sustainable finance advisers say green means green

    Economic activities should be labelled as green investments only if they truly contribute to science-based goals to fight climate change, European Union advisers said on Friday, as countries in the bloc battle over whether to weaken planned finance rules. The European Commission has delayed finalising the climate section of its sustainable finance taxonomy until April. The list of economic activities will from next year define what can be labelled as a sustainable investment.

  • Kate Middleton’s All-Camel Look Is A Lesson In Monochrome Dressing

    On Wednesday, after weeks of wearing vibrant shades of pink and green, Kate Middleton’s style took a turn for the understated. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in East London wearing camel head-to-toe. While meeting with paramedics and ambulance staff from Newham Ambulance Station, Middleton chose a double-breasted, camel coat — which she’s previously worn on a number of occasions, including to a visit at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales in January 2020 — from Spanish fashion brand Massimo Dutti. With it, she sported a Reiss turtleneck in a near-exact shade and a handbag from Métier. To complete the look, she added citrine drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a floral face mask from her go-to brand Amaia. Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge proved that sticking to one shade is a tried-and-true recipe for (sartorial) success. Anyone who keeps track of the Duchess and her many style moments knows all too well that monochrome is her go-to styling hack. For her official royal duties, Middleton often sticks to a color palette of red, navy blue, dark green, and black, with one color making up the majority of each individual look. Though her Massimo Dutti coat is sold out, other pieces from her look are very much in stock. Her Reiss turtleneck — which is fitted, ribbed, and made of wool and alpaca — is (somehow) still available in every size at Nordstrom for $180. (If you’re not a camel person, it also comes in cream, navy, and black.) Her suede Métier shoulder bag and clutch, which she brought along on the Royal Train Tour in December, is also in stock, though it’ll cost you $1,170 at Matches Fashion. On the more affordable side, her Amaia mask is only $21. Shop her look below. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kate Middleton's Suit Will Never Go Out Of StyleMeena Harris’ Inauguration Dress Is Royal-ApprovedAll Of Kate Middleton's Royal Train Tour Coats

  • A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is poised to benefit from continued strong growth in direct-to-consumer streaming and a recovery in travel due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Tigress Financial Partners. The Walt Disney Analyst: Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating for Walt Disney. The Walt Disney Thesis: Disney+ reached 100 million subscribers in merely 15 months after its launch, Feinseth said in the note. “While DTC streaming was a powerful force for DIS against the COVID-19 pandemic headwind, a vaccine-driven recovery in travel will now be a tailwind for the stock as parks begin to reopen even at initially limited capacity,” the analyst said. “DIS recently reported significantly better-than-expected Q1 results, and the strong momentum should continue to accelerate as we enter the spring with a recovery in travel and theme park attendance,” the analyst said. See Also: Disney CEO On Disneyland's April 30 Reopening: 'No Shortage Of Demand' “While DIS has currently suspended its dividend and share repurchases to conserve liquidity during the pandemic, once business trends return to normal, DIS will continue its history of dividend increases and share repurchases,” Feinseth said. “We believe that significant upside exists from current levels and continue to recommend purchase.” DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney gained 0.51% Wednesday, closing at $195.24. Latest Ratings for DIS DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for DIS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCantor Downgrades MedMen After Steep RallyVirgin Galactic Could Capture 50% Of Space Tourism, Says Bullish Truist Securities© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Judge’s ruling freezing SC’s new abortion law attacks those who politicize courts

    “We judges are not politicians in robes,” wrote Judge Mary Lewis in a blistering critique at those who say because the U.S. Supreme Court now has a majority of conservative justices, five decades of abortion rulings would be overturned.

  • Canadian professor threatened to fail student caught up in Myanmar coup

    York University apologises after academic dismissed request for exam deferral from student where internet had been shut down On 1 February, the military seized control of the government in Myanmar, ousting democratically elected lawmakers and jailing dissidents. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images College instructors are all too familiar with the frantic, sometimes implausible excuses that students offer to get out of taking an exam. But a university in Canada has been forced to take action after a professor threatened to fail a student who requested an extension because they were in Myanmar, where the military government was shutting down the country’s internet. Screenshots of correspondence between the student and a skeptical mathematics professor at York University have gone viral after the professor dismissed the student’s concerns over the deteriorating security situation. Because of the pandemic, many international students at Canadian universities have returned to their home countries, taking courses and exams online. On 1 February, the military seized control of the government in Myanmar, ousting democratically elected lawmakers and jailing dissidents. In an email, the student explained that “total communications blackout” is expected in the country – and asks to take an exam at a later date. “Even the internet came down with Covid-19?” the professor said. “The internet did not come down with [Covid-19]. There was a military coup where I am living and almost 200 protesters have been shot [as of] now,” the student wrote. “The regime has decided to shut off all communications by tomorrow.” The student then asked the instructor if they should be worried about missing the test. “Of course you should. The next time you miss something, it’s over,” the professor responded. “By the way, your remarks (both related to this course and to your home country) made me wonder how you understand reality,” he continued. “People don’t get shot for just protesting, but for a lot deeper reasons.” International human rights coups have documented Myanmar deadly crackdown since the military coup. Thousands have been arrested and at least 233 people have been killed, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. After the screenshots of the exchange were shared more than 8,000 times on social media, York University said in a statement that the correspondence did not reflect the school’s values. “While employment matters are confidential, we can confirm that appropriate actions were immediately initiated upon learning of the exchange,” the school also said. The instructor did not respond to a request for comment, but the school says it was able to reach the student and accommodate the request for an extension.