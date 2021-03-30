Kentucky bill curbs governor's choice to fill Senate vacancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell secured a victory from his home state legislature on Monday when Republican lawmakers stripped Kentucky's Democratic governor of his independent power to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat should a vacancy occur.

Kentucky’s GOP-dominated legislature swept aside Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure that’s supported by McConnell, the U.S. Senate GOP leader. But the override might not be the final word. The governor has called the bill unconstitutional, which could signal a potential court challenge.

With the U.S. Senate evenly split, any vacancy would be of enormous consequence. Democrats have the slim edge in the 50-50 chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote.

The bill would replace a process that allowed the governor to appoint someone to fill a Senate seat until the next regular election of the U.S. House of Representatives — every two years.

The Kentucky measure would limit a governor to choosing from a three-name list, which is to be provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat.

McConnell has said the bill would improve how a Senate vacancy would be filled. Beshear has said it would delegate authority to “unelected, unaccountable” party bosses in violation of the federal Constitution.

With McConnell and fellow Republican Rand Paul holding the Senate seats from Kentucky, that would designate Republican Party leaders to submit the names to the governor.

Democratic Rep. Patti Minter denounced the bill Monday night as a “blatant and extremely partisan power grab,” adding: “It wouldn't be happening if we had a Republican governor.”

Republican Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy countered that the bill would put the decision in the hands of Kentucky voters sooner by setting terms for a special election for the Senate seat.

“The governor still appoints and under this bill we get to a special election even quicker than we would under current law,” Rudy said.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, a McConnell ally who sponsored the bill, has stressed that the measure most certainly didn’t signal that a Senate opening was contemplated. The 79-year-old McConnell had discussed the legislation with the state’s top Senate leader.

Beshear, a former state attorney general, has said the bill would empower political party bosses in violation of constitutional provisions that gave voters the power to elect U.S. senators.

The bill’s supporters said the process for temporarily filling a vacancy should reflect election results, which have sent Republicans to represent Kentucky in the Senate.

“Shouldn’t policy always reflect the will of the people? And I think this policy does that,” Republican Sen. Stephen Meredith said during a Monday debate.

Stivers has acknowledged the bill sparked questions about McConnell, who won reelection last year.

“Let me make this definitive statement: He is not sick, he is not leaving -- maybe to some people’s chagrin -- but he plans to be there,” Stivers said at a legislative committee hearing on the bill.

The bill would set up a process for a special election to fill the remainder of the unexpired Senate term. If the vacancy occurred more than three months before a regular election, any candidate able to collect enough signatures would compete in the special election, regardless of party affiliation. If no one received a majority of votes, a runoff would occur between the top two vote-getters.

Recommended Stories

  • Fight over filibuster heats up as Democrats and Republicans clash over voting rights

    Sen. Raphael Warnock said passing the For The People Act, or H.R.1, was a moral imperative, but it may not be possible with the filibuster in place.

  • S&P 500 ends nearly flat as banks warn of losses

    The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Monday, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses - to the tune of billions of dollars - from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.Still, optimism over the economy limited the day's declines with the Dow rising roughly 100 points while the S&P slipped and the Nasdaq fell.Nomura and Credit Suisse face billions in losses after a U.S. investment fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught in the situation.Susan Schmidt - Aviva Investors' head of U.S. equities - says so far this is a contained event. "Everyone immediately jumps to concerns over the ripple effect, how does this ripple through the rest of the market. Right now we do seem to think this is an isolated event. You're going to have interim dislocation but things should right themselves and that's because we have a contained event. We have a hedge fund that was highly leveraged and we're seeing positions unwind as a result."Media companies such as Discovery, ViacomCBS plus the U.S.-listed shares of Baidu, all linked to Archegos, ended lower, extending recent losses.Meanwhile shares of planemaker Boeing rose - helping lift the Dow - after the company said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the U.S. last year.

  • 'There's a reason why … (GOP has) tried to make it harder for people to vote': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on whether GOP voting laws will make life harder for Democrats.

  • Woody Allen Addresses Dylan Farrow’s Sexual Abuse Allegations in Rare Interview

    Allen restated his innocence during a sit-down interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" that was recorded in July 2020.

  • No 'consistent rationale': Why vaccinations are open to all in some states and not others

    The states that have moved first to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily the best at getting shots in arms.

  • Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Shaka Smart acknowledges he's happy to return to his home state but says that isn't necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. ''I grew up about an hour from here,'' Smart said Monday at his introductory news conference, three days after taking the Marquette job. Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, said he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport.

  • The pandemic is turning fracking companies into Bitcoin miners

    In 2018, the global cryptocurrency market had crashed, and Sergii Gerasymovych was looking for a way to keep his Bitcoin mining company afloat. Gerasymovych eventually settled on a plan to make money while cleaning up two notoriously climate-polluting industries. Gerasymovych’s biggest headache—as for all Bitcoin miners—was the price of electricity.

  • Dems 'race-baiting,' making false claims about Jim Crow and voter laws: Rep. Donalds

    Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla., explains to John Roberts on 'America Reports' how Democrats are using Georgia's election reform laws to play the race card.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Can Grow by Continuing to Invest into Fiber”

    Longleaf Partners Global Fund, an independent investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 17.46% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2020, outperforming its MSCI World benchmark that delivered a 13.96% return in the same period. You can […]

  • Republicans flip flop on an NC voting rule, then mock critics of their new position. Really?

    Republicans unanimously supported this voting provision 12 years ago. Now they want to kill it.

  • Chiefs OG Kyle Long says Raiders never offered him contract on visit

    Two weeks ago, free-agent guard Kyle Long was in Las Vegas. The son of Raiders Hall of Fame edge rusher had come out of a one-year retirement at the age of 32 and his first official visit was the place where he might have the chance to don the ...

  • Dems vulnerable to redistricting consider ditching House for higher office

    Some House Democrats are contemplating runs for Senate and governor, thanks to a delay in census data and GOP control of the mapmaking process that could leave them without districts in which to run.

  • Biden admin remakes vaccine strategy after mass vaccination sites fizzle

    The federal government has found that Americans prefer vaccination at pharmacies over expensive mega-sites.

  • Federal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin Scam

    U.S. federal authorities are accusing an Instagram user of defrauding followers for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. What Happened: The accusations are against Jegara Igbara, who investigators say used the social media handle “Jay Mazini." A press release put out last week by the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York details the accusations and includes supporting statements from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service. Igbara allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of millions of dollars by promising to buy their Bitcoin “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value” and sending them fake screenshots of confirmed wire transfers. Igbara allegedly claimed that he was willing to pay above-market prices because the traditional Bitcoin exchanges were limiting how much Bitcoin he could purchase. Investigators say Igbara's Instagram account had nearly 1 million followers and he posted videos of himself handing out large amounts of cash to people as gifts. They say he also used his Twitter account to promote his scam. 'Buyer Beware': According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, Igbara never actually sent the money and stole at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from victims. “Igbara used his immense social media popularity to dupe his followers into selling him Bitcoin,” said Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Court documents detailing the experiences of several victims revealed that one person transferred approximately 54 Bitcoin to Igbara. The person only received $500,000 in payments of the $2.56 million promised, according to the documents. Igbara is said to have provided multiple, varying explanations for the failure of the wire transfers to arrive. “Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” said Jonathan Larsen, an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service. Igbara is being held by authorities on state charges in New Jersey, and his social media accounts have been deleted. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For MillionControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kevin Hart Bought A Mercedes SUV For Daughter’s Birthday

    It was a small purchase…

  • Schumer Eyes a Third Spending Bill This Year

    The general assumption in Washington has been that Democrats could potentially move two substantial economic packages this year using budget reconciliation, the legislative maneuver that allows the Senate to avoid the filibuster and pass legislation with a simple majority. But according to a report in Politico Playbook Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) thinks he may have found a way to pass a third budget bill this year, giving Democrats one more opportunity to “go big” on the kind of investments they want to make in infrastructure, green energy and the social safety net, without worrying about Republican opposition. In addition to spending packages for fiscal year 2021 – passed earlier this as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – and fiscal year 2022, which begins in October, Schumer believes he may be able to unlock a third budget bill this year by taking advantage of some arcane language in the Congressional Budget Act of 1974. What it says: Section 304 of the Budget Act states: “At any time after the concurrent resolution on the budget for a fiscal year has been agreed to pursuant to section 301, and before the end of such fiscal year, the two Houses may adopt a concurrent resolution on the budget which revises or reaffirms the concurrent resolution on the budget for such fiscal year most recently agreed to.” What it means (maybe): Schumer’s staff has reportedly presented a case to the Senate parliamentarian that the language allows lawmakers to revise the existing budget bill for 2021 and send a new set of instructions relating to spending, revenue and the public debt – effectively creating at least one more spending package that can be passed via reconciliation this year. The bottom line: There’s been no decision yet on the legality of the move, and Schumer hasn’t yet determined his strategy, but if it works, it could open the door for Democrats to pass another round of significant changes in spending and taxation this year. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Payton Pritchard with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 03/29/2021

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Nike is suing the maker of Lil Nas X's blood shoe, alleging it has 'suffered significant harm' - including complaints from customers who 'believe that Nike is endorsing satanism'

    Nike sued Mschf, accusing it of trademark infringement after the startup sold a shoe resembling Air Max 97s with a drop of human blood in the midsole.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.