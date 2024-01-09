Kentucky bill to permit killing of federally protected hawks is absolutely outrageous.
The Courier Journal reported that Kentucky lawmaker, Sen. Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro, seeks to remove penalties for the killing or capture of two protected species of hawks and Kentuckians have thoughts. Here are a few of the letters to the editor we have received thus far.
How about culling the hawks in state government?
I would suggest a serious culling of the hawks in state government. We have hawks all over our urban neighborhood and they have yet to assault a cat or other pet. How about some decent legislation for animal shelters and funding for the same? Just a pitiful display of ignorance.
—Debra Harlan, 40205
A law to kill hawks is just stupidity
Killing all hawks because one got his cat which was a normal response of the hawk is just another example of the stupidity of our legislators. Why can't we elect decent people to make our laws? I vote but it seems that only the ignorant get elected. Then rather than passing of laws to help their constituents, they pass laws that cater to their own and other entities of power. It only isn't state but also federal legislators.
—John Y Barbee, 40008
Hawk killing is absolutely outrageous
Absolutely outrageous and small minded to remove legal penalties for killing two iconic hawks as proposed by a traumatized legislator.
—Steve Rogers, 40205
Really dumb legislation
People complain about rodents and then kill the hawks and owls that eat them. This is really dumb legislation and I hope the federal government stops his action. More of the same anti environmental nonsense.
—Cathryn R Brown, 40205
