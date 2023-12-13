A Kentucky boss bought scratch-off lottery tickets for her team. They won $50,000.

Sheila Colter and her employee Winnie Beckman with their $50,000 check from the Kentucky Lottery.

It's not everyday that a group of co-workers win $50,000 in the lottery together, but an early holiday party, and late deliveries created the perfect Christmas miracle for a group of Kentucky health care staffers.

Sheila Colter, the second shift supervisor at Med Center Health Environmental Services, had already purchased gifts for her staff. In a situation that too many are familiar with, the presents did not arrive in time for the company's holiday party.

So, instead of going empty-handed, Colter decided she would purchase $30 scratch-off tickets from the Kentucky Lottery for her team to share. She also purchased 40 $1 tickets to individually gift everyone, Colter said in a press release.

“Our work Christmas party was early this year. I had ordered some items online, but they didn’t come in before the party,” Colter said. “So, I decided to get scratch-offs instead.”

A string of winning tickets, then the final prize

One of the $30 tickets won $50. Colter then took the winnings and purchased a $50 Millionaire Club Scratch-off. That won them $100, which Colter than used to buy two more $50 tickets.

One of those tickets won the game's second prize of $50,000.

“We kept playing as a group. There are 21 of us,” Colter said. “I would stop on the way to work, and we kept winning.”

The group plans to split the winnings, which after taxes came out to $35,750, local outlets reported. Colter plans to use her share to finish her Christmas shopping. For her employee, Winnie Beckman, that winning helps her take care of her mother was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“I’m going to use it for my mom’s medicine. This will help a lot. And I will never forget this," Beckman said.

