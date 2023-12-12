Kentucky bourbon raffle has Buffalo Trace ‘unicorns’ Pappy, Double Eagle Very Rare

If you’re a bourbon lover who is always looking for that “unicorn” or special bottle, this raffle is for you.

Elizabethtown-based non-profit Give 270 will host a new charity whiskey raffle with a twist.

It’s called the 20/20 Unicorn raffle. There are 20 prizes and everyone who buys a ticket gets a chance at the first 19, and then all the winning names are put back in with the rest for an additional drawing for the final prize, the unicorn bottle.

A $20 raffle ticket gets you a shot at one of 19 special Buffalo Trace bottles, and then you also get a chance in a drawing for one bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare. Produced by Buffalo Trace, Double Eagle Very Rare is a 20-year-old bourbon, double the age of the standard Eagle Rare 10-year. It comes in a special crystal decanter with two sculpted glass eagles. Very few bottles were released, all individually numbered. This one comes with a letter of authenticity.

Give 270 will draw names live on their YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Jan. 3.

You can buy tickets online at give270.org through 7 p.m. Jan. 3. Each ticket is $20. No limit on how many tickets you can buy or how many will be sold.

Give 270 is raffling a highly sought bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare as part of its latest charitable auction.

Double Eagle Very Rare comes in a crystal decanter with blown-glass eagles inside and on the stopper.

Also in the bourbon raffle: Pappy Van Winkle, rare Blanton’s, Weller

Besides the Double Eagle Very Rare, other prizes in the drawing include:

▪ Van Winkle Lot “B” 12 Year

▪ Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

▪ Weller C.Y.P.B.

▪ Weller Full Proof

▪ Rock Hill Farms

▪ Elmer T. Lee

▪ Blanton’s Takara Red

▪ Stagg Jr.

▪ E.H. Taylor Small Batch

▪ Weller Antique 107 (five prizes)

▪ Buffalo Trace (five prizes.)

Give270 hopes to make this an annual auction; the non-profit has raised more than $1 million for community organizations and initiatives.