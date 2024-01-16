Kentucky bourbon raffle has chance to win cases, yes cases, of Maker’s Mark & craft barrels

A Lexington arts group has big bourbon prizes for lucky auction bidders, thanks to Maker’s Mark Distillery.

ComposeArts, a non-profit that champion female artists, was chosen for the charitable Private Selection program at the Kentucky distillery, according to executive director and Lexington native Gregory Turay, internationally acclaimed operatic tenor.

The group is raffling off the chance to craft a barrel of Maker’s Mark 46, which will then be bottled. There are two Private Selection experiences available, he said, and each winner can bring one guest.

The starting bid is $7,500 for each of the Private Selection experiences or you can buy it now for $15,000, Turay said. For details, go online to composearts.com.

The two pairs will receive personal tours of the historic Kentucky bourbon distillery and the help select the custom flavors that will go into ComposeArts’ unique Maker’s Mark 46 Private Selection. After the barrel matures, in about nine weeks, the winners will receive one case (six bottles) for themselves and their guests.

Then the rest of the bottles will be raffled by ComposeArts, he said. The winner will get 10 cases (six bottles per case) of the unique ComposeArts Maker’s Mark Private Selection; second prize winner gets seven cases; and third prize winner gets five cases.

Raffle tickets, are available to buy online at givebutter.com, are $100 each, with a maximum of 2,000 tickets to be sold. Tickets will be available until Feb. 29, Turay said.

Proceeds of the auction and raffle will support the organization’s mission to support, promote and celebrate female composers and visual artists.