Kentucky boy fatally shoots mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her, police say

A boy fatally shot a 26-year-old man who was assaulting the boy’s mother, according to a release from Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Travis Popplewell, of Stanford, was assaulting his girlfriend and a juvenile Monday evening when another boy shot Popplewell with a handgun.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. at the woman’s home in northern Pulaski County. Popplewell was pronounced dead there.

Speck’s office did not release the name and age of the woman and her son.

Kentucky State Police assisted at the scene.

Once the investigation is done, the sheriff’s office will present findings to the county attorney for a decision on whether the shooting was justified as self-defense or defense of another.