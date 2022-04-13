Kentucky business owner fraudulently inflated company stock price, complaint says

dem10/Getty Images
Bill Estep
·4 min read

Federal regulators have accused an Eastern Kentucky man of being part of a scheme to artificially inflate the value of a company stock so he could cash it out, burning investors in the process.

By the end of the scheme, the stock price had dropped to 22 cents a share, resulting in significant losses to investors who had paid up to $8.83 a share, according to the complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC filed the complaint last week against Anthony Michael Baker, 54, of Pike County; Justin Wallace Herman, 51, who lives in Pennsylvania; Ian Horn, 67, an attorney in Florida; and Island Capital, a company that had its main place of business in Pikeville.

Baker is president and chief executive officer of Island Capital and Herman was vice-president at one time, while Horn provided opinion letters about issuing the stock involved in the alleged scheme, according to the complaint.

The complaint is a civil matter, not a criminal charge.

The alleged scam took place in 2017 and involved stock of a shell company, NxGen Brand, that was formerly known as Pyramidion Technology Group Inc., or PYTG.

At one point, the company was in the business of selling an energy storage system, but by 2016, a company official said PYTG had no assets and he planned to dissolve it, according to the complaint.

However, an agent offered to find a buyer, a process that ultimately ended up with Island Capital and Herman owning PYTG stock.

At the end of 2016, PYTG filed a disclosure saying it was evaluating several technologies to potentially market, but had no assets, revenue, contracts or technology licenses.

‘Nothing in them’

Baker then facilitated a sham purchase of two companies by PYTG to make it appear PYTG had assets and business opportunities, the SEC alleges.

Baker had an associate create the two other companies. The associate, who was not named in the complaint, later said they were “just private shells, nothing in them,” according to the SEC complaint.

PYTG then announced in April 2017 that it had paid $2.2 million and 50,000 shares for a majority stake in the two companies.

The purchase agreement said PYTG was buying an interest in the two companies from Baker’s nephew, but the nephew told investigators that at the time of the supposed sale, he’d never heard of the companies or PYTG, didn’t make a deal with PYTG and never got any money, the SEC said in its complaint.

Horn provided an opinion letter that falsely stated PYTG was not a shell company, enabling Herman and Baker’s company, Island Capital, to obtain unrestricted shares of the company, the SEC alleged.

In April 2017, after months of PYTG having no trading volume, Herman began buying shares of the company through multiple brokerage accounts in his name, the name of Island Capital and others, according to the SEC.

Herman allegedly bought and sold the stock several times a day to create the appearance of activity in order to drive up the stock price, the complaint alleges.

On May 25, 2017, for example, two accounts tied to Herman made up 49% of all the trading activity for PYTG stock, which had the effect of boosting the share price from $6.76 when the market opened to $7.30 at closing, the complaint said.

Those accounts had a net loss that day, but by using orders to sell its PYTG stock at a certain price, Island Capital realized profits of $44,891 that day, according to the SEC.

‘Ill-gotten gains’

Herman also used operations called “boiler rooms” to help fraudulently market the stock, with sales agents cold-calling potential investors, and also worked with a trader to offload PYTG stock through coordinated trades, the complaint said

Over several months in 2017, Herman sold most of his converted shares of PYTG and profited at least $810,830, while Island Capital made a profit of at least $353,855, the SEC complaint said.

Baker allegedly spent at least $106,040 of the money Island Capital made on the stock for personal expenses.

Horn made false statements and Baker, Island Capital and Herman “employed devices, schemes, and artifices to defraud,” the SEC alleges.

The lawsuit seeks an order barring Baker, Herman and Island Capital from violating securities laws.

It also seeks to have them give up all “ill-gotten gains or unjust enrichment” and pay a fine. It didn’t specify the amount.

Efforts to reach Baker were not successful. Horn said he did not want to comment.

Herman told the Herald-Leader he didn’t intend to take part in a “pump and dump” — a term that refers to inflating the value of a stock and then dumping it.

“I never had an intent to do anything wrong,” Herman said. “I will say that for the rest of my life.”

Herman said he believed the same was true of Horn, “but that’s where that stops.”

Recommended Stories

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Stocks Are Falling Again. Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Market?

    Stocks fell into correction territory earlier on in the year, and after staging a brief recovery, investment values are once again falling. If you're concerned about your portfolio, you may be thinking about pulling your money out of the stock market and choosing safer investments. The stock market has seen its fair share of corrections and full-blown crashes.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    If you think Wall Street insiders always keep stocks priced appropriately, think again. Plenty of tickers slip well below what could be considered a reasonable value, with the industry's professionals often choosing to remain silent rather than steer investors into them. Not even above-average dividend yields always prompt this crowd into pounding the table on these names, so to speak.

  • These Alternative Investments Growing More Attractive As Inflation Rises Higher Than Expected

    The latest inflation data didn’t come as much of a surprise to most investors, even though the 8.5% increase in the consumer price index for March was higher than economists predicted. The added pressure being added to the stock market from this new data is making certain alternative investments even more appealing. This is especially true with alternative investments that are tied to physical assets, which often increase in value with inflation and remain more stable during a market downturn. R

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi