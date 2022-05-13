Kentucky candidate for sheriff indicted on charges of wanton endangerment of police officer

A candidate for sheriff in Clay County has been indicted on five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, along with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Hiram Marcum Jr., 54, of Manchester, was indicted May 6 in Clay Circuit Court, court records show.

The charges are related to an incident in February, when Marcum was stopped by Clay County sheriff’s deputies. The sheriff’s office said he was found with narcotics and was driving on a suspended license, WYMT reported at the time.

Marcum was arrested Thursday and was being held in the Clay County Detention Center on $50,000 cash bond, according to jail and court records.

He is one of four people whose names will appear on the ballot as candidates for Clay County sheriff on Tuesday, the Clay County News previously reported.