Kentucky can't share funny messages on highway signs beginning in 2026. What to know

A screenshot of a past Wisconsin highway safety message sign. Starting in 2026 messages like that won't be allowed by the Federal Highway Administration.

Highway safety messages seem to be funny every once in a while. Maybe a joke displayed on a sign above your head made you laugh and think, "Did I just read that?"

Savor your laughs while you can because the writers of those electronic messages will be required to stick to a serious tone starting in 2026, according to a new federal rule.

Puns with references to internet memes, movie quotes and song lyrics are included in the ban. The Federal Highway Administration stated in a manual released in December that it wants the text of the signs to be "simple, direct, brief, legible and clear."

An electronic highway sign is seen on Interstate 93 in Boston, Friday, May 9, 2014. The Massachusetts Dept. of Transportation posted the message "Changing Lanes? Use Yah Blinkah" on the signs around the city. "Blinkah" is how Bostonians pronounce "blinker". (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

In its explanation of the rule change, the highway administration stated that "messages with obscure meaning, references to popular culture, that are intended to be humorous" should not be displayed because they may confuse and distract drivers.

When coming up with an idea for a sign, states were advised to limit their messaging to information on inclement weather updates and traffic reports, and reminders to wear seat belts, drive sober and follow speed limits.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and other state transportation agencies sometimes share some humor to promote safe driving. In response to the rule change, the department said it will be reviewing the messages it plans to display to ensure the new federal standard is met.

An electronic sign on Brownsboro Road encourages motorists to stop the spread of COVID-19. March 21, 2020.

"Improving highway safety is a priority of the administration," KYTC spokesperson Naitore Djigbenou said in a statement. "The messages on the digital signs are intended to encourage safe driving behaviors and currently feature short, concise messages that coincide with state and national campaigns."

State officials know fatal vehicle collisions are no joke. The Kentucky State Police estimated the state's economy lost $3.2 billion because of fatal crashes in 2022, according to a report released in September 2023.

In 2023, Kentucky reported 805 crash deaths, a 1% increase from the prior year, when there were 762 fatalities. Kentucky ranked 20th in the nation in vehicle fatalities in 2022, according to USA TODAY.

