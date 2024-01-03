Kentucky Capitol evacuated after bomb threat to Secretary of State’s Office

The Kentucky Capitol was evacuated after the Secretary of State’s Office received a bomb threat via email Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The threat was sent out to multiple secretaries of state across the country as a “mass email,” according to Michon Lindstrom, a spokesperson for Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

While the email did not mention specific secretaries, Lindstrom said it did state directly that bombs had been placed in state capitols.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X that Kentucky State Police ordered the evacuation.

“While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country,” Beshear wrote.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.