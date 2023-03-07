This Kentucky city situated on the Ohio River was just named the best small southern town

Maysville was recently named the best southern small town in a reader’s choice competition by USA Today.

With a population of about 8,700 as of 2021, Maysville boasts of many “small town delights.” Located in Mason County along the Ohio River, it sits about 63 miles southeast of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s what to know about Maysville, which was founded in 1787.

Things to do in Maysville, Ky

Maysville has several art galleries, restaurants, museums and more.

Tourists can visit the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, a facility with more than 4,000 artifacts, including the KSB Miniatures Collection, which is one of the largest collections of miniatures in the world, according to USA Today.

The city is also home to The Old Pogue Distillery, which dates back to the years following the American Civil War, according to its website. The distillery offers hour-long tours by appointment only.

Maysville has two historic theaters located downtown that are open to the public. The Washington Opera House is the fifth oldest active theater in the U.S. and hosts live productions throughout the year.

The Russell Theatre was opened in 1930 and has been the host for several movie debuts and openings. The theater is open for tours by appointment, and a list of showings and events can be found online.

The city also has several activities for outdoor lovers. It has free bike rentals, four golf courses, a 57-acre recreational park with a dog park, swimming facility, pickle ball courts and more. Maysville also has several campground and RV parks to choose from.

The Cummins Nature Preserve is 110 acres of land open year-round, with free, guided hikes, as well has walking trails, covered picnic areas and more.

With its location on the Ohio River, the city’s river park is a popular spot for boaters.

Maysville is also home to Magee’s, which happens to be one of A-list actor and Lexington native George Clooney’s favorite bakeries. He even had a dinner party in Maysville in 2017. Magee’s is known for its transparent pies, which are baked fresh daily.

Story continues

Best southern small towns

Here are the 10 USA Today reader’s choice picks for the best southern small towns:

Maysville, Ky. Alexander City, Ala. West Monroe, La. Abingdon, Va. Pauls Valley, Okla. Bryson City, N.C. Eureka Springs, Ark. Marfa, Texas St. Augustine, Fla. Beaufort, S.C.

Do you have a question about tourism in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.