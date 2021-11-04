Kentucky college fires president over sexual assault allegations

Paul Best
·1 min read

The president of a small Christian college in Kentucky was fired on Monday after a colleague accused him of sexual assault, the school announced.

The Board of Trustees at Georgetown College announced the termination of William A. Jones, who had been the president for just over two years, after becoming aware the day before of "allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee" and "inappropriate behavior with another female College employee."

"Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority," the board's chairman, Robert L. Mills, said in a statement on Monday.

"We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned."

One of the alleged victims filed an emergency protective order on Monday that says the assault took place on a work trip in Indianapolis last month, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

"William Jones sexually harassed me in the lobby of (the) hotel before later sexually assaulting me in his hotel room," the employee wrote in the order, according to the local newspaper. "Multiple times throughout the incident’s timeframe I told him to stop."

NORTH CAROLINA REP. GREG MURPHY INTRODUCES BILL TO GIVE PROTECTIONS FOR REOPENING SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department could not confirm on Wednesday if a police report had been filed.

Georgetown College hired Jones two years ago after Jones had a three-year stint at Bethany College, a Christian liberal arts school in Kansas.

"My wife, Amy, the Jones children, and I are looking forward to becoming part of the campus and local community," Jones said when he was hired in 2019. "Georgetown is a terrific place to raise a family!"

Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

