These Kentucky companies are among the best places to work, according to employee surveys

For recent college graduates and those planning to settle down in one place, steady employment and a positive work culture can help determine where they end up. And Kentucky has some of the best large and mid-size employers in the United States.

According to recent studies by Forbes, some of the best opportunities for work at a mid-size or large company are right here in the state of Kentucky.

What are Kentucky's best large employers?

Some Kentucky-based companies made the Forbes list of America’s best large employers. The study, in partner with Statista, surveyed employees of U.S. companies with more than 5,000 workers, asking them to rate the company and if they would recommend working there to others.

Survey responses were tallied to produce the overall score for each company. Of the 600 organizations included on the list with the highest scores, only five Kentucky companies made the cut, and none fell in the top 50.

Kentucky’s best large employers are as follows:

No. 97: University of Kentucky, Education, 1865

No. 124: Norton Healthcare, Healthcare and Social Services, 1886

No. 270: Humana, Insurance, 1961

No. 284: Toyota Boshoku, Automotive and Suppliers, 1918

No. 463: Texas Roadhouse, Restaurants, 1993

What are Kentucky's best mid-size employers?

Forbes' list of America’s best mid-size employers considered organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees, and study respondents were asked to rate their employer and if they’d recommend it to others. A sample size of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers in American companies helped to produce the overall scores of the top 400 mid-size organizations.

Kentucky’s best mid-size employers are as follows:

No. 17: Pikeville Medical Center, Healthcare and Social Services, 1924

No. 21: Fruit of the Loom, Packaged Goods, 1851

No. 133: Brown-Forman, Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco, 1870

No. 217: Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., Automotive and Suppliers, 1953

No. 386: Alltech, Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco, 1980

