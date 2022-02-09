Kentucky congressman apologizes after hurling expletive at Ohio Rep. Beatty, who asked him to mask

Congressman Hal Rogers walks into the Kentucky Senate chamber before a ceremony honoring him on Sept. 2, 2021. Rogers has served for 21 terms as the U.S. Representative for Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., apologized late Tuesday to Rep. Joyce Beatty after telling the Ohio Democrat to "kiss my ass" after she asked him to wear a mask.

Rogers' apology came after a series of tweets posted by Beatty, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus,who said Rogers also poked her in the back while boarding the Capitol subway earlier in the day. She demanded an apology from the 21-term congressman.

"Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train," Beatty wrote. "He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, 'kiss my ass.'"

Beatty continued that the incident "is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe."

"@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me."

In a show of solidarity, all 56 members of the CBC stood on the steps of the House Tuesday to demand Rogers' apology. Less than two hours later, the Kentucky congressman met with Beatty to say he was sorry, according to a statement to the Associated Press.

"My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” Rogers said.

Beatty also said she alerted House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., about the incident and will file a complaint against Rogers with the House Committee on Ethics.

Background: Members of Kentucky's congressional delegation split on whether they'll take COVID-19 vaccine

🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

In a video obtained by The AP, Beatty can be heard asking Rogers for an apology on the train.

Story continues

“I hate to think if it had been reversed and a man of color ... they would have ushered him off the floor,” Beatty said.

Beatty is Black and Rogers is white.

Rogers, who is 84 and was first elected to the U.S. House in 1980, is running for reelection this year to his 22nd term, where he is considered a strong favorite to win.

Last year, Rogers was fined $5,000 for skipping a full security screening as he entered the House chamber – a new rule put in place after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection – but he later won his appeal, arguing he did so due to "a simple misunderstanding."

Contributing: The Associated Press; Chelsey Cox of USA TODAY

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Hal Rogers allegedly poked Joyce Beatty, tells her to 'kiss my ass'