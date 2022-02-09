Kentucky congressman Hal Rogers told Ohio congresswoman Joyce Beatty to ‘kiss my a--’ after being told to put on face mask

Members of Congress, despite disagreeing on policy, generally treat each other with a baseline level of respect, even with members of another party. Generally.

According to a series of tweets, Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, 71, a Democrat and the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, asked Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers, 84, a Republican currently serving his 21st term, to put on a mask before boarding the train that shuttles people to and from the House floor.

Instead, Rogers allegedly poked Beatty in the back before hurling an expletive at her.

“He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--,’” Beatty wrote.

“This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe.”

She capped her thread asking for an apology.

“.@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

A request for comment from Rep. Rogers’ office was not immediately returned, but he reportedly confirmed his outburst occurred and apologized to Beatty Tuesday evening.

“My words were not acceptable,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju.

The Kentucky Republican Party also did not return the Daily News’ request for comment.

