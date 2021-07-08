Kentucky constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

A Kentucky constable plans to plead guilty to a charge that he tried to kill an FBI agent.

The attorney representing Gary E. Baldock, a Pulaski County constable, submitted a motion requesting a hearing for Baldock to enter the plea.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier scheduled the hearing for July 13.

Baldock was indicted last year on a charge that he conspired with another Pulaski County constable, Michael “Wally” Wallace, to violate the civil rights of people by conducting improper searches and seizing money and property.

When FBI agents tried to arrest Baldock early on March 6, 2020, at his home in Somerset, he allegedly shot at agents, wounding one.

Police blocked a street in Somerset on March 6, 2020, as FBI agents investigated a shooting that occurred when agents tried to arrest a constable.

Agents shot back and hit Baldock. The agent and Baldock both survived.

Baldock claimed earlier that the FBI agents did not properly identify themselves before breaking down the front and back doors of his house, according to a court document.

However, an FBI special agent said in an affidavit that officers turned on the emergency lights on their vehicles outside Baldock’s home and used loudspeakers to identify themselves and call for Baldock to come out of the house.

Police knocked on the front and back doors when Baldock didn’t respond.

Agents who were still outside could see Baldock in the house with his hand on a pistol. One of them repeatedly told Baldock to drop the weapon while identifying himself as a federal officer, according to the affidavit.

Baldock instead started shooting, the FBI said.

Baldock was charged with attempted murder of an FBI agent and using a gun in a crime of violence.

Pulaski County Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace, left, and Gary Baldock, right, were indicted in federal court in 2020.

He plans to plead guilty on the attempted murder charge, according to the motion by his attorney, Kevin West.

The maximum sentence on that charge would be 20 years in prison, while the other charge of using a gun in a violent crime carries a potential life sentence.

A federal jury recently convicted Baldock and Wallace on a charge of conspiring to violate people’s rights and a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Story continues

The two kept meth to plant on people so they could make false arrests, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman said at their trial.

Wallace has requested a new trial, while Baldock has asked Wier to either overturn the jury verdict and acquit him or order a new trial.

Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, argued in his motion that the government presented evidence against Wallace that it shouldn’t have and used a witness who committed perjury, preventing Wallace from receiving a fair trial.

Baldock’s attorney has argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict him.