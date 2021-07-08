Kentucky constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

Bill Estep
·2 min read

A Kentucky constable plans to plead guilty to a charge that he tried to kill an FBI agent.

The attorney representing Gary E. Baldock, a Pulaski County constable, submitted a motion requesting a hearing for Baldock to enter the plea.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier scheduled the hearing for July 13.

Baldock was indicted last year on a charge that he conspired with another Pulaski County constable, Michael “Wally” Wallace, to violate the civil rights of people by conducting improper searches and seizing money and property.

When FBI agents tried to arrest Baldock early on March 6, 2020, at his home in Somerset, he allegedly shot at agents, wounding one.

Police blocked a street in Somerset on March 6, 2020, as FBI agents investigated a shooting that occurred when agents tried to arrest a constable.
Police blocked a street in Somerset on March 6, 2020, as FBI agents investigated a shooting that occurred when agents tried to arrest a constable.

Agents shot back and hit Baldock. The agent and Baldock both survived.

Baldock claimed earlier that the FBI agents did not properly identify themselves before breaking down the front and back doors of his house, according to a court document.

However, an FBI special agent said in an affidavit that officers turned on the emergency lights on their vehicles outside Baldock’s home and used loudspeakers to identify themselves and call for Baldock to come out of the house.

Police knocked on the front and back doors when Baldock didn’t respond.

Agents who were still outside could see Baldock in the house with his hand on a pistol. One of them repeatedly told Baldock to drop the weapon while identifying himself as a federal officer, according to the affidavit.

Baldock instead started shooting, the FBI said.

Baldock was charged with attempted murder of an FBI agent and using a gun in a crime of violence.

Pulaski County Constables Michael &#x00201c;Wally&#x00201d; Wallace, left, and Gary Baldock, right, were indicted in federal court in 2020.
Pulaski County Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace, left, and Gary Baldock, right, were indicted in federal court in 2020.

He plans to plead guilty on the attempted murder charge, according to the motion by his attorney, Kevin West.

The maximum sentence on that charge would be 20 years in prison, while the other charge of using a gun in a violent crime carries a potential life sentence.

A federal jury recently convicted Baldock and Wallace on a charge of conspiring to violate people’s rights and a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

The two kept meth to plant on people so they could make false arrests, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman said at their trial.

Wallace has requested a new trial, while Baldock has asked Wier to either overturn the jury verdict and acquit him or order a new trial.

Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, argued in his motion that the government presented evidence against Wallace that it shouldn’t have and used a witness who committed perjury, preventing Wallace from receiving a fair trial.

Baldock’s attorney has argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Zigazig ah!' Spice Girls mark 25 years since 'Wannabe' release

    The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single "Wannabe" on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. The group, made up of Mel B, known as Scary Spice, Emma Bunton - Baby Spice, Mel C - Sporty Spice, Victoria Beckham - Posh Spice and Geri Halliwell (now Horner) - Ginger Spice, went on to sell some 90 million records worldwide.

  • Key player in Gaetz probe seeks sentencing delay so he can keep cooperating with feds

    Federal prosecutors charged Greenberg with 33 criminal counts but dropped 27 of those after Greenberg agreed to cooperative with federal investigators.

  • Woman arrested 14 years after abandoning her newborn in a dumpster

    DNA tests and years long search end with arrest of 44-year-old woman

  • Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Confirms Marriage And Baby After Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment-Related Charges

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has confirmed he is married and a father—not long after making headlines for pleading guilty to child endangerment-related charges involving a 15-year-old girl at a Cleveland nightclub. Bell made the surprise announcement on social media June 29, confirming he has been married to Janet Von Schmeling for years. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” Bell

  • Authorities seek 4 inmates after escape from Illinois jail

    Four inmates escaped from a county jail in western Illinois and authorities advised area residents to remain locked in their homes as they searched Thursday for the men. Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. As of Thursday morning, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23, had not been captured.

  • Teen model drowns in popular Missouri river, officials say. ‘Our sweet, spirited Kara’

    “We are heartbroken. Devastated. She was cherished.”

  • Woman arrested while ordering food in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly dragging officer

    Massachusetts police said 38-year-old Johanna Gardell hit multiple police cars and dragged an officer after stealing a truck.

  • Biden says unvaccinated put communities at risk

    President Joe Biden is urging unvaccinated Americans to get their COVID shot, saying they are "putting their communities at risk." Biden is renewing efforts to push vaccines out to local pharmacies and doctors' offices. (July 6)

  • The Morning After: Trump announces lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

    Today’s headlines: Trump is suing Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, Assassin's Creed could become an online service game and OnePlus’ latest phones throttle performance on popular apps.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. withdraws from draft, returning to Vandy

    Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided to return to Vanderbilt for his junior season after testing his options for the NBA draft.

  • ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ actress Suzzanne Douglas is dead at 64

    Douglas, who is best known for playing opposite Robert Townsend on the hit ’90s TV show, died Tuesday. Suzzanne Douglas, the actress best known for playing opposite Robert Townsend on the hit ’90s TV show, The Parent ‘Hood, died Tuesday at the age of 64. “Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64,” Martin tweeted.

  • Immanuel Quickley on conversations with Kevin Durant, playing on USA Men's Select Team | USA Basketball News Conference

    New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley explains how honored he is to play on the USA Men's Select Team, what he's talked to veteran Kevin Durant about so far, and what he is trying to improve on before his second year season in New York.

  • Ohio's attorney general is referring the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant to the local prosecutor

    Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by an officer on April 20 after she was seen attacking a woman with what police said was a knife.

  • Trump sues tech giants, claiming censorship

    TRUMP: "I'm filing, as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants." Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google on Wednesday, as well as their chief executives... TRUMP: "Three real nice guys." ...alleging they violated his right to free speech when they kicked him off their platforms following his supporters' deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.But the likelihood of Trump winning the lawsuits is slim to none, says Reuters Legal Correspondent Jan Wolfe. WOLFE: "The First Amendment is about the ability of government to censor. He's arguing that these private companies have so much power and have so much power given to them by Congress that they're essentially state actors, that they're essentially government entities and should be held to the same standard. You know, these technology platforms may have had pressure put on them by Democrats in Congress to remove Trump. That doesn't make these platforms a branch of the U.S. government, as Trump claims. This court claim is really a nonstarter. Trump also is asking judges who will hear these cases to invalidate a law known as Section 230. It has withstood a lot of legal challenges and a lot of different contexts. So precedent is not on Trump's side here at all. What it comes down to is these are private companies and so they have their own free speech rights. And if they want to suppress speech that they think is harmful or hateful, they have that right. They are not the government. It's a borderline frivolous argument." Andrew Schwartzman, a senior counselor at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, told Reuters the lawsuits were "preposterous," adding, "Far from being in the pocket of the government, the Justice Department and FTC are suing Facebook and Google. The difference is that those cases might have merit." WOLFE: "You know, Trump announced these lawsuits with, you know, a big press conference that was really meant to look like the White House. He clearly cares about this issue. He thinks that resonates with his base and he's trying to make political hay out of it. He also sent out a fundraising email just minutes after this announcement. So, you know, he thinks that, you know, this is a way to stay relevant, to fundraise and to motivate his base for the midterms or, you know, a potential run in 2024."

  • Shad Khan’s shipyard project advances after unanimous DIA Board vote

    The proposed Lot J development failed at the City Council level. Now, Shad Khan will have another chance to woo them over.

  • Judge finds U.S. 60% responsible for 2017 Texas church mass shooting

    (Reuters) -A federal judge found the U.S. government was 60% responsible for a 2017 mass shooting in which a former Air Force airman used firearms he should not have been allowed to purchase to kill 26 people at a rural Texas church. In a decision released on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said the Air Force did not use reasonable care when it failed to enter Devin Patrick Kelley's plea to domestic violence charges in a database used for background checks for those buying firearms. Rodriguez said the government bore "significant responsibility" for harm to victims of the Nov. 5, 2017 massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, 31 miles (50 km) east of San Antonio.

  • Blake Lively Wore Forever 21 On Red Carpets And Told People 'It's Vintage'

    I'm using this trick at the next wedding I go to.

  • One NFL coordinator doesn’t believe Bears OLB Khalil Mack was great last season

    Bears OLB Khalil Mack remains one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. But one NFL coordinator isn't convinced Mack had a great 2020 season.

  • Rhode Island Becomes First State In The Nation To Authorize Supervised Drug-Injection Centers

    Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, on Wednesday, signed into law a bill that will establish a safe consumption site pilot program wherein people can test as well as use illicit drugs in a medically supervised environment, making Rhode Island the first state in the nation to establish such a program, which supporters say will save lives. The legislation was approved by the House of Representatives in late June after many starts and stops. The topic of legal consumption sites, which sparks strong feelin

  • Sandra Lee, 55, Shares The Tips And Tricks That Helped Her Lose 25 Pounds In Six Months

    “If you are not happy and healthy, nothing in your life will be as happy or healthy as it can be."