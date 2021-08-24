Kentucky constable who pleaded guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent dies in jail

A Kentucky constable who pleaded guilty to attempted murder of an FBI agent died in a county jail Monday while awaiting sentencing, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Gary E. Baldock, a Pulaski County constable who pleaded guilty in July to attempted murder of a federal agent, was pronounced dead at the Grayson County Detention Center Monday, according to WKYT.

He was found unresponsive in his cell. It appeared as though he died of natural causes, the coroner told WKYT. Baldock had recently been ill and “been seen at a hospital for treatment,” according to the Commonwealth Journal.

Baldock had also been convicted by a jury in June on charges of conspiring to violate people’s rights and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, according to federal court records.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on the guilty plea and conspiracy and drug convictions Oct. 18. He faced decades in prison.

In addition to Baldock, Pulaski County constable, Mike Wallace, was found guilty on the conspiracy and drug charges. They kept meth to plant on people so they could make false arrests, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Constables are elected in Kentucky and have full arrest powers.

Baldock separately pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting an FBI agent who was trying to arrest him.

Baldock claimed earlier that the FBI agents did not properly identify themselves before breaking down the front and back doors of his house, according to a court document.

Wallace had requested a new trial. Baldock had asked a federal judge to either overturn the jury verdict and acquit him or order a new trial.

