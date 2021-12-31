Kentucky correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Christopher Leach

A correctional officer at the Green River Complex in Central City, Ky. has been arrested and charged with sodomy third degree, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident was first reported to the prison by an inmate, claiming they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member, KSP said. KSP was contacted and subsequently opened an investigation, which revealed enough to charge correctional officer Irvin Ware.

Ware is being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

