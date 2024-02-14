Kentucky corrections officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate

A corrections officer at the Green River Correctional Complex was arrested Wednesday on charges related to sexual misconduct, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Monday, KSP Post 2 received a complaint from the prison in Muhlenberg County alleging that a corrections officer, 42-year-old Amanda Kulka, was having sexual relations with an inmate, according to court documents. She was also suspected of bringing illegal substances into the facility.

KSP interviewed Kulka the next day and she admitted to the inappropriate relationship but denied bringing drugs into the prison, according to KSP.

Kulka was arrested and charged with third-degree sodomy, according to KSP. She is being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing for Kulka will take place on Monday in Muhlenberg District Court, according to court records.