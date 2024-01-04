Kentucky county official charged with official misconduct and tampering with records

The clerk of Owsley County has been indicted on charges of tampering with public records and official misconduct, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

A grand jury in Franklin County indicted Shanna Oliver, 41, of Booneville on Wednesday, Coleman said in a news release.

The release said the tampering charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The misconduct charge is a misdemeanor.

The indictment charges that Oliver illegally refused to deliver public records from her office to the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, and that she failed to do her duty by not sending paperwork on the purchase of a trailer to the department, according to Coleman’s office.

Oliver can stay in office while the charges are pending.

Dakota Stamper and Matt Easter, detectives with the Attorney General’s Office, investigated the case.

County clerks in Kentucky are elected and handle a range of duties, including vehicle licensing, collecting a number of fees and conducting elections.

Oliver has faced critical audits during her time in office.