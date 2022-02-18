Kentucky couple accused of stabbing man and forcing him into a river

A Bullitt County woman admitted to stabbing a man and forcing him into the Ohio River — and that man has not been seen since then, according to police.

Nicole Lynn Stivers, 33, was arrested by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office in November 2020, and was charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping with serious physical injury.

According to her arrest citation, Stivers admitted to stabbing a person in the abdomen in early September before forcing him into her car, driving him to Indiana and forcing him into the Ohio River. The victim has not been found, the citation said.

The citation does not name the victim, and a spokesperson for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at the time declined to release more details. But the sheriff's office had noted in a Facebook post in early October that Justin Burt, a 32-year-old neighbor of Stivers and her husband, Brandon, had gone missing early in the morning on Sept. 4 and had last been seen walking toward the couple. Her arrest report said the crime had occurred "on or about 09/04/2020."

Stivers confessed to stabbing the individual while she was in jail on Oct. 29 in Summit County, Ohio, according to the citation. She was brought to the Bullitt County Detention Center on Wednesday.

In February 2022, meanwhile, Brandon Stivers was arrested and charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.

Brandon Stivers, according to BCSO, had been missing since September 2020. Burt's disappearance, however, is still under investigation, though the department said since both suspects are in custody officials "believe there may be individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Justin Burt that did not come forward before."

BCSO requested anyone with information reach out to the department at 502-543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.

