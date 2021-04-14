New Kentucky COVID-19 cases up 25 percent so far this week. Positivity rate rising.

Alex Acquisto
·2 min read
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appears to be rising again as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 782 new cases Wednesday, along with 24 additional virus-related deaths.

The statewide positivity rate, on the rise since late last week, hit 3.33 percent Wednesday — an increase Beshear called “concerning” in a written update.

After remaining plateaued for at least three weeks, the rate of new coronavirus cases now appears to be trending upward. Since Sunday, the state has confirmed 2,202 new cases, compared with 1,754 new cases reported last week during the same time frame — an increase of more than 25 percent.

Kentucky has confirmed 434,922 total cases and 6,285 deaths. Ten of the deaths reported Wednesday are from the state’s ongoing audit of deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Kentucky continues to work toward vaccinating a majority of its population. By Wednesday, 1,605,100 people had received at least their first dose of a vaccine.

On Monday, Beshear said once 2.5 million Kentuckians have had at least one shot, he will lift physical distancing, curfew and capacity restrictions on businesses. He restated the need Wednesday for more people to get vaccinated, especially as the positivity rate rises.

“That’s why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal,” he said.

That endeavor was made slightly more difficult on Tuesday, after Beshear heeded federal health agency advice and paused use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Kentucky. Six women in other states developed serious blood clotting within about two weeks of getting their dose. More than seven million people across the country have received that shot.

There are 420 people hospitalized with coronavirus — the most since March 24 — while 115 people are in intensive care (19 more than Tuesday) and 51 are on a ventilator (two fewer).

