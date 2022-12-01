Kentucky to create girls-only juvenile detention center following recent violent incidents

Following a recent string of violent incidents at several of Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice detention centers — including the reported sexual assault of a girl in state custody — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday plans to create a girls-only facility.

Starting this month, girls aged 11 to 18 from across the commonwealth will be housed in the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in the Northern Kentucky city of Newport.

The center has 35 beds, and Beshear said about 20 girls are currently in DJJ detention centers.

Following a November riot at an Adair County facility, the Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported sexual assault in the females-only wing of the facility. The incident also left DJJ staff members injured.

This story will be updated.