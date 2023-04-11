Kentucky Democrat slams Republicans for ‘banning books and pronouns’ while gun violence soars

Kentucky Democratic Rep Morgan McGarvey slammed Republicans for “banning books and pronouns” while ignoring gun violence after the Louisville bank shooting.

The shooter, Connor Sturgeon, 25, killed five people and wounded eight others at the Old National Bank on Monday. Those killed have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 57; and Deanna Eckert, 57.

Sturgeon went on his rampage after being notified that the bank where he had worked since 2021 was ending his employment, law enforcement sources told CNN.

The shooter also left a note for his parents and a friend telling them that he was going to attack the bank, the source added.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Sturgeon fired at responding officers, who returned fire to “stop that threat”. She confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr McGarvey attacked lawmakers who oppose gun control for leaving law enforcement hamstrung to stop mass shootings before they begin.

“We don't have the tools on the books to deal with someone who is an imminent danger to themselves or to others,” Mr McGarvey said on Tuesday. “We can do this. We can come together at the federal level working with each other to solve this problem, which is impacting all of us in a uniquely American way, and get universal background checks, so that people who shouldn't have a gun can't buy one, that we are taking weapons of war off of our streets, that we are helping people who are in crisis.”

Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., speaks during a news conference on Monday's bank shooting at Metro Hall in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (AP)

“That is not a political issue. But it becomes one when Kentucky Republicans would rather ban books and pronouns and then make Kentucky a sanctuary state for weapons. We are hurting,” he added.

Two different investigations are ongoing after the bank shooting.

Lt Col Aaron Crowell told reporters during the briefing on Tuesday that “because of the complexity of the scene, we had made the determination yesterday to segment the internal shooting ... between the shooter and the employees, a homicide investigation and then the Public Integrity Unit will be the external shooting incident, which was between the suspect and the officers”.

“So there [are] two separate investigations going. Local Metro Police will be handling the Public Integrity Unit and the homicide investigation,” he added.

Mayor Craig Greenberg slammed the level of gun violence in Louisville as “horrific” as he called for reform.

He noted that 40 people have been killed by guns in the city this year as he urged all levels of government to take action.

“That level of gun violence is beyond horrific,” he said.

“We have to take action now,” he added. “We need short-term action to end this gun violence epidemic now so fewer people die on our streets, and in our banks, and in our schools and in our churches. And for that, we need help. We need help from our friends in [the Kentucky Capital of] Frankfort and help from our friends in Washington, DC.”

“This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about life and death. This is about preventing tragedies,” he said. “You may think this will never happen to you, never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that. The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore.”

“Last year, I survived a workplace shooting. And now yesterday, I lost a very close friend in another workplace shooting.”