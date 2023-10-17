Kentucky deputy charged with DUI. Vodka found in his wrecked cruiser, officials say

A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy was charged with DUI over the weekend after vodka was found in his wrecked patrol vehicle and he failed multiple field sobriety tests, according to court documents.

On Saturday around 12:16 a.m., officers in Menifee County were dispatched to US-460 west in Means for a report of a one-vehicle crash. Court documents say Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy Bryan Beane, 35, crashed into a telephone pole with his Dodge Durango patrol vehicle.

Officers on scene smelled alcohol coming off Beane, according to court documents. A bottle of Tito’s Vodka was found three-fourths empty in the center console of his vehicle.

Beane performed multiple field sobriety tests, during which he allegedly showed many signs of impairment. Court documents say during the walk and turn test, Beane did not touch heal to toe, stepped off the line, took an incorrect number of steps, made a wrong turn and used his arms to balance.

Beane was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to court documents. He refused to voluntarily have his blood drawn but a search warrant was signed and executed to have his blood drawn.

The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision, court documents say.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said Beane is currently suspended and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has launched an administrative investigation into Beane’s alleged actions.