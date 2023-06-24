Kentucky deputy jailer charged with recording inmates performing sexual acts for better treatment

A Kentucky county deputy jailer was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly recording a female inmate performing sexual acts for preferential treatment.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a request from the Boone County Jail to investigate a possible criminal activity by deputy jailer Trenton Westfall, WCPO stated.

An investigation found that the 28-year-old would befriend female inmates using the jail’s phone calls and text messaging system to communicate with them.

During calls and text messages, Westfall allegedly requested female inmates to perform sexual acts in a manner that would allow the deputy jailer to view, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Westfall used a phone to record an inmate performing the requested sexual act on at least two occasions, the spokesperson continued.

For video footage of the requested sexual act, Westfall gave preferential treatment.

Westfall was charged with two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of sexual abuse, and four counts of official misconduct.

He was booked into Boone County Jail.

His arraignment schedule was yet to be released.