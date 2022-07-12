Kentucky deputy shoots, kills man who pulled firearm during chase, state police says

A man was killed in Barren County Saturday after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a welfare check on Paul Clark Road in the Cave City community when a suspect, 31-year-old Dillon Walker of Westmoreland, Tn., fled on foot from his vehicle. Deputies tracked down Walker in a field and he was carrying a firearm, state police said.

Deputies gave Walker multiple loud commands to drop his gun but he didn’t follow the orders, according to state police. When he pointed his weapon at deputies, a deputy fired his agency-issued gun and struck Walker.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office, according to state police

No other details about the shooting were released. The investigation by state police remains ongoing.