Kentucky Derby 2023 complete order of finish and payoffs at Churchill Downs

We spend the week leading up to the Kentucky Derby talking about all the contenders.

A few are talked about much more than others though. This year, two of those were Forte and Tapit Trice.

The top two choices on the morning line, one a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion and the other the winner of the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, dominated the conversation with their sterling records and regal pedigrees.

By the time of the race, a third horse, Angel of Empire, had stolen the show. Forte was scratched the morning of the Derby because of a foot bruise, and “Angel” became the official race favorite right before post time.

None of it mattered.

A horse few were talking about walked away with the roses, and another lightly discussed contender finished second.

Mage, a 15-1 shot at race time, pulled the upset. Two Phil’s, argued mostly for the placement of his apostrophe, was runner-up. Angel of Empire hit the board in third. Tapit Trice wound up seventh.

Mage paid $32.42 to win, $14.58 to place and $9.08 to show.

Second-place Two Phil’s paid $10.44 and $6.52.

Third-place Angel of Empire paid $4.70.

Saturday’s official Kentucky Derby attendance was 150,335, an increase from last year’s 147,294.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 149th Kentucky Derby:

1. Mage

2. Two Phil’s

3. Angel of Empire

4. Disarm

5. Hit Show

6. Derma Sotogake

7. Tapit Trice

8. Raise Cain

9. Rocket Can

10. Confidence Game

11. Sun Thunder

12. Mandarin Hero

13. Reincarnate

14. Kingsbarns

15. King Russell

16. Verifying

17. Jace’s Road

18. Cyclone Mischief

Scratched: Practical Move, Continuar, Lord Miles, Skinner, Forte.

Mage, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

$1 Daily Double — 5-8 ($58.02)

$2 Exacta — 8-3 ($330.44)

$1 Superfecta — 8-3-14-11 ($15,643.65)

$1 Super High Five — 8-3-14-11-1 ($194,923.09)

$0.50 Trifecta — 8-3-14 ($491.18)

$0.50 Pick 3 — 7-5-8 (3 correct) ($40.63)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 14-1/2/7-2/4/5-8 (4 correct) ($1,318.35)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 9-14-1/2/7-2/4/5-8 (5 correct) ($17,538.09)

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 1-9-14-1/2/7-2/4/5-8 (6 correct) ($1,094,232.12)

Story continues

‘I’m at a loss for words.’ Cody’s Wish adds another chapter to inspiring story on Derby Day.

The Kentucky Derby 2023 favorite scratched on race-day morning. Has that happened before?

‘Congrats to all the wizards.’ Social media abuzz after Mage wins Kentucky Derby 2023

Lightly raced Mage wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby for his connections from Venezuela