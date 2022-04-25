Kentucky Derby: Here are the answers to all your biggest questions
Courier Journal reporter Kirby Adams talks with Churchill Downs publicity manager Kevin Kerstein to find the answers to all your biggest Derby questions.
When it comes to little-known facts about historic Churchill Downs and odd bits of info on the Kentucky Derby, Kevin Kerstein is full of details.
Trainer Steve Asmussen says Morello battling foot injury after Wood Memorial; Todd Pletcher says Pioneer of Medina to work Monday at Churchill.
Todd Herl's handy work has touched nearly every corner of Churchill Downs, whether it's a "no smoking" sign or logos near the track's finish line.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse Un Ojo, including trainer, jockey, owner, bloodline and more.
