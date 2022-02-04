Kentucky disabled Marine Corps vet's brutal beating: 2 caught and convicted, 3rd sought, authorities say

Authorities in Kentucky have already locked up two defendants in connection with the brutal beating of a disabled Marine Corps veteran in June 2020. Now they're trying to locate a woman who they claim is a third suspect in the case.

The 62-year-old victim suffered a fracture of the bone around one of his eyes and had to have surgery and permanent pins placed in an arm that causes him chronic pain, FOX 19 of Cincinnati reported.

The veteran had just received a disability check the day before and the suspects were trying to take it from him, authorities told the station.

The at-large suspect, identified as Dairee Brown, 25, is accused of knocking on the victim’s apartment door in Covington, Kentucky, and blocking the peephole while her accomplices – Anthony Cornist, 62, and Robert Stone, 40 – hid out of sight, FOX 19 reported.

When the victim answered the door, security-camera video appears to show Cornist and Stone rush him. The victim makes it into the hallway but the two men continue to hit him until he falls down and gets kicked in the head. They then rifle through his pockets for something to steal, prosecutors said.

Brown appears to patiently wait for the men to finish beating the victim. While she didn’t participate in the beating, Brown was "the one who made this robbery happen," Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders told FOX 19.

Cornist and Stone were both found guilty in the beating and sentenced in December to 17 and 30 years in prison, respectively.

Brown has an arrest warrant out for her on charges of robbery, burglary and assault.

"She allowed Cornist and Stone to surprise our victim," Sanders said. "It’s very obvious she knew what was going to happen. She wasn’t startled, she wasn’t scared. She just strolled down the hall and held the elevator for Mr. Cornist and Mr. Stone."

Sanders said although Cornist and Stone never identified her, a tipster told police "’Dairee Brown came to me and wanted to talk about this trial,’ showed her the video that played on Chanel 19 and admitted that it was in fact her in the video," Sanders said.