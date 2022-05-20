Kentucky doctor attempted to organize murder-for-hire plot, DOJ alleges

A Louisville doctor has been charged with using interstate commerce to arrange a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Department of Justice.

Stephanie Russell, 52, allegedly contacted someone who she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband on May 15. But the person she contacted was an undercover FBI employee, according to the DOJ.

Russell allegedly agreed to pay $7,000 for the murder. She placed half of the payment, $3,500, in a drop box outside of her medical office. She agreed to pay the other half after the murder took place, the DOJ said.

The FBI arrested Russell on May 19, the DOJ said.

Russell made her first appearance in court Friday morning and is scheduled for another hearing in federal court on Tuesday, the DOJ said.

If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Russell works at Kidzlife Pediatrics in Norton Commons in Louisville, according to multiple media reports.

The FBI and the Louisville Metro Police Department were still investigating the case.