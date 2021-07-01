Kentucky drops policy that would have given murderers new parole hearings

The head of the Kentucky Parole Board has rescinded a controversial policy change that would have granted an additional parole hearing to more than 40 state inmates who had been ordered to serve the rest of their lives in prison.

Ladeidra Jones, who chairs the board, said in a letter Thursday that she had rescinded the policy.

The letter was included with a court motion asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele had field to block the new policy.

That lawsuit is moot now that the policy at issue has been overturned, the Parole Board said in a motion.

The policy at issue was a change the Parole Board made in April. Under its old rule, the board could issue a “serve out” order at the first parole hearing of people serving sentences of life, or life without parole for a minimum of 25 years.

A serve out order meant the inmate would spend the rest of his or her life in prison.

The Parole Board changed that policy in April to say it could no longer issue a serve out order at an offender’s first parole hearing. That could apply in many cases going forward.

But the board also applied the change retroactively, giving another chance at parole to 45 inmates who had been ordered to stay in prison until they died, including people convicted in some of the state’s most heinous murders.

Those inmates included Clawvern Jacobs, who was convicted of kidnapping Judy Ann Howard, a student at Alice Lloyd College in Knott County, sexually abusing her and beating her to death with rocks in 1986; Donald Terry Bartley, who took part in the murder of Tammy Dee Acker, a University of Kentucky student stabbed to death in Letcher County in 1985; Stephanie Spitser, who strangled her 10-year-old stepson, Scotty Baker, to death in Clay County in 1992; and Jeffrey B. Coffey, convicted of murdering two teenagers on a date in rural Pulaski County in 1985.

The unexpected change blindsided and angered prosecutors and family members of crime victims.

“The crime victims and their families affected by this directive have already gone through the excruciating process of one Parole Board hearing, and they were given assurance by the board that those responsible for carrying out heinous and violent crimes would spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole,” Cameron said in a news release when he filed the lawsuit to block the change.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Jones as chair of the board June 21, replacing Lelia Vanhoose, who headed the board when it adopted the controversial change in April. Beshear also replaced Vanhoose on the board.

