Kentucky election: Everything you need to know before you vote
The Kentucky General Election takes place on Nov. 7, 2023. Know who's running for Kentucky Governor and other offices before you go to the polls to vote.
The two-time defending national champions routed the Wildcats 51-13.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Games such as Monday's winner-take-all contest are why Texas acquired Scherzer. Now it's a question of whether it will be enough.
ZenML wants to be the glue that makes all the open-source AI tools stick together. This open-source framework lets you build pipelines that will be used by data scientists, machine-learning engineers and platform engineers to collaborate and build new AI models. The reason why ZenML is interesting is that it empowers companies so they can build their own private models.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
Motorsports and off-road competition isn't the typical fodder over here at TechCrunch — unless, of course, there also happens to be a podium-winning team driving an all-electric 2023 Rivian R1T. This was the first time that a team driving an all-electric vehicle (that would be the Rivian R1T) came in first place. The Rebelle Rally, in which all-women teams competed along a 2,120-kilometer course using only paper maps, compasses, and plotters, is in its eighth year.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.