Kentucky election guide: What District Court Judge candidates say about protest charges

Though 70% of the more than 1,000 protest arrests made between 2020-2021 have been dismissed, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell's office has moved forward with 200 cases that he says does not meet the criteria for dismissal, regardless of pressure from protest organizers to do so in light of new information emerging from the federal investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association, identified court-specific questions with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth. What's important for each voter to know and understand is that every division will appear on their ballot.

The District Court Candidate Forum will be held Sept. 22 at Central High School from 5 to 7 p.m. This forum is open to the public and will be livestreamed by The Courier Journal. Candidates will answer different questions than the ones asked for this publication.

Below are the candidate's answers regarding Breonna Taylor Protest charges.

Regarding the protests in the summer of 2020, do judges have an obligation to address situations where people have been overcharged?

District Court, Division 1

Anthony Jones

"If I knew an individual was pleading to a crime they did not commit, I would reject the plea without reservation. If the case went to trial, and the prosecution could not put forth sufficient evidence necessary to overcome a directed verdict, I would not hesitate to dismiss the case. After all, that is what the law mandates, most importantly, it is the decent and fair thing to do."

Emily Korfhage Monarch

"Judges always have an obligation to fairly administer justice based upon the facts of the case and to ensure that the judicial system protects the procedural rights of accused individuals."

District Court, Division 3

Kelly Ann Bowles

"Charging a defendant is the role of the prosecutor, and it is within their role to amend an overcharged offense. Most of the arguments about overcharging involve situations where an allegation may not fully support a charge, which then would require a motion or a hearing to move forward with dismissing or amending the charge.

"However, if in the rare circumstance a defendant has been overcharged to the extent that shows there was prosecutorial misconduct, then the judge can and should dismiss the charge. Other than that, the only time a judge could amend charges is at the conclusion of a trial before the court, when the evidence does not support the alleged crime."

Kristine Garvey

"As a Judge, I have an obligation to follow the law and to apply it to cases that come before me in court. A Judge is not a charging entity in the criminal justice system. When an individual believes they have been overcharged, or the facts of the case do not support the charges, the party must bring those issues before the Court. There are several ways for a party to do that, depending on when the issue comes to light. If at any point, a Judge determines there is not probable cause to support a charge, they must do what is within their discretion, whether that be dismissal or amending the charge, to promote justice in their Court. Again, the Judge is required to follow the law and apply it to the cases that come before the Court, it is the role of the prosecutors office to bring criminal charges against individuals. Lastly, I hold all those who practice in my Court to high, ethical standards and I believe that is imperative to the success of our justice system."

District Court, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

"In every case, judges are required to make legal determinations based on their impartial interpretation and application of the controlling law to the facts presented. Where a judge has determined a person has been overcharged after applying the relevant law to the facts presented, the judge certainly has the obligation to make the appropriate ruling."

Lora Chisholm Holman

"Prosecutors have discretion in how defendants are charged. Prosecutors and judges can dismiss cases. It could be appropriate to dismiss where there is no legal basis for the charge, defendant's rights were violated or the state failed to prove the case. Initially, a judge may not have enough information to determine if a case is overcharged but if it becomes apparent that may be the situation, a judge should investigate further. As a former prosecutor, I had situations where I reduced or dismissed charges to better reflect the allegations that were supported by evidence. It should be the duty of all involved – police, prosecutors, defense lawyers and judges – to evaluate if charges are appropriate. Through my law practice, I am appointed Guardian ad Litem to represent the rights of a person for whom guardianship is sought. All parties work together to find a solution that is best for the respondent. A version of this could be useful in other courts to evaluate charges."

District Court, Division 6

Justin C. Brown

"In District Court, it is the role of the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and its prosecutors to determine chat charges to pursue against a defendant. These prosecutors have an ethical obligation to pursue only those charges which they believe are supported by the evidence. This ethical obligation applies to each and every case; including those against protestors. A judge is tasked with the obligation to make legal decisions premised upon the evidence presented and argued by both parties: the prosecution and defense. These legal decisions must be made with impartiality and fairness towards all defendants tempered with the equitable interpretation and application of the law."

Lisa L. Langford

"I cannot comment on this question due to the fact that there are currently unresolved cases in District Court from 2020, where I currently preside as a District Court Judge."

District Court, Division 7

Shannon Renee Fauver

"Realistically, the Judges don’t see the charges until after the charges have been put into the system. What the charges are themselves are made at the time of the incident, by the police, and then reviewed by the prosecutors to see if they are going to go forward with the charges. The Judge does not see the charges until the defendant is in Court.

"If there is a probable cause hearing, the Judge will make a determination as to whether or not there was enough evidence for those charges to go forward.

"The judge’s role isn’t to determine the initial charges that were made, but to make sure that those who did plead guilty understood their rights when they did so. A judge asks the defendant if they understand their rights, what they are pleading to, etc.

"Overcharging people is actually an issue to address with the prosecutor’s office."

Megan McDonald

"The Offices of the Commonwealth Attorney and County Attorney are vested with the Constitutional authority to bring criminal charges against individuals. The role of the judge is to ensure that all individuals are treated equally and that each receives a fair trial. Rules are in place to prevent and address prosecutorial misconduct, such as deliberate overcharging. As a judge, I certainly would enforce such rules just as I would all others."

District Court, Division 8

Karen Faulkner

"Judges have an obligation to follow the law and address cases of injustice that come before them. If an individual is before the court on a charge not supported by the allegations, the Judge can and should dismiss the charge. However, this is not always cut and dry. It often will require a motion by a party, or a hearing, and further testimony or other evidence to clearly set out the basis for moving to amend or dismiss a charge. In this instance, the Court's obligation is to follow the law and ultimately if it is found that an individual is overcharged, address it in the remedies available to the Court. These could include dismissal, amendments or other options. Having a Judge willing to comport with the law when injustice is before them, is necessary for the protection of individual rights, but due to the separation of powers, a judge's role may be limited."

Jessica Stone

"First, the answer to this question does not change because it references the protests. A district court judge would not be in a position to address whether or not a person is overcharged until presiding over a probable cause hearing, bench trial, or potentially during the plea phase of a particular case. It is the role of a prosecutor to make the determination of whether or not a defendant has been overcharged. A good prosecutor amends the overcharged offense."

District Court, Division 9

Kaitlin Smith Dean

"The District Court Judges in Jefferson County touch more individual lives on a daily basis than any other level of the court system, as it is where most of our community will appear with respect to their rights and obligations under the law. Due process will be paramount in my courtroom, if elected, and I will not hesitate to afford those that appear before me the full extent of the rights to which they are entitled under the law.

"Judges also have the unique ability to use their position to exercise the widest influence for good. I believe it is essential for all Judges to have practical experience with the Rules of Practice and Procedure for the type of law over which they preside. District Court Judges hold an extreme amount of discretion in their day-to-day work, and my work with the Innocence Project has certainly taught me that our entire legal system depends on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary."

Tanisha Ann Hickerson

"As to the protests of the summer of 2020, I do not feel that is appropriate to speak on those particular cases as a sitting judge, especially because some are still be litigated in District Court. Nonetheless, overall, I believe the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office fairly and thoroughly reviewed cases to determine which may have qualified for amended and/or dropped charges. Further, as part of my duties, in certain cases I listen to arguments from both prosecutors and defense attorneys about such charges and whether the facts known at the time of the arrest satisfy the elements of the alleged crime. Accordingly, if I believe those factors have not been met, then charges cannot go forth in the case."

District Court, Division 10

R. Christian Garrison

"This question is about 'must v. may.' Our legal system limits when District Court Judges may use their discretion to dismiss the charge(s). However, Louisville needs District Court Judges who are not afraid of 'may use their discretion' for fear of political disfavor by interest groups, defense lawyers and/or prosecutors. Louisville needs District Court Judges who feel obligated that they must, not may use their discretion. As a former public defender and prosecutor in Louisville, I will bring balanced qualified change to the bench in District Court. And I feel obligated that I must, not may use judicial discretion to follow the law."

Sara Michael Nicholson

"There are active cases relating to the protests in the summer of 2020 pending before the District Court. The Judicial Code of Conduct restricts the type of public comments judges may make about pending cases. The purpose of these rules is to promote public confidence in the integrity of the judicial process. Specifically, Cannon 3 instructs '[a] judge shall not, while a proceeding is pending or impending in any court, make any public comment that might reasonably be expected to affect its outcome or impair its fairness.' To remain loyal to the obligations with which they have been entrusted, judges must set aside private views in discharging their judicial duties."

District Court, Division 15

Mary Jude Wolford

"It is the role of the Commonwealth Attorney or the Jefferson County Attorney to decide which criminal charges to file. If the County Attorney has charged a defendant in District Court under any circumstances (protest or otherwise), and those charges are not supported by the evidence, then such charges must be dismissed. Our Kentucky Revised Statutes set out very specific elements for each crime. If the facts of the case do not fit the elements of an alleged crime, a defendant may not be convicted of that crime. "

Claudette Patton

"Typically, prosecutors have the discretion in charging a defendant with criminal charges. Often either horizontal or vertical charging is used to encourage a plea deal by the defendant. It is the obligation of the defense attorney to object and to ensure any criminal charges are not overcharging based on available evidence. It is the obligation of the judge to listen to the evidence and charges then apply the law to the elements of a crime, considering any exculpatory facts of each individual case when rendering a decision. If the prosecutor cannot prove the elements of the charges, the judge has the discretion to find the elements of a lesser crime can be applied correctly and then render an appropriate sentence accordingly."

