Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp's (NASDAQ:KFFB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 14th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 5.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is an alarming sign for the sustainability of its dividends, as it may mean that Kentucky First Federal Bancorpis pulling cash from elsewhere to keep its shareholders happy.

Earnings per share could rise by 11.7% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 184%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp's Dividend Might Lack Growth

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here