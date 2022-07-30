Kentucky flooding, House on recess, LIV Golf: 5 things to know this weekend

Kentucky flooding death toll continues to rise

Torrential rains flooded Eastern Kentucky this week, destroying homes and wiping out entire communities across several counties. The death toll Friday rose to 16, including at least six children, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll could likely double as the National Guard continues their search and rescue missions. Beshear also called a state of emergency, and more rain is expected this weekend after over 6 inches of rain fell Wednesday night into Thursday. A flood watch or warning was expected to stay in effect for many of the areas that saw the worst of the flooding. Meteorologist Brandon Bonds with the National Weather Service said it won't take much more rain to "cause even more damage."

Extended triple-digit heat in Oregon investigated as cause of 4 deaths

Officials in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon issued air quality advisories earlier this week, that are expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland said temperatures will be within a few degrees of 100. On Tuesday, Portland set daily record 102 F. Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F. The heat spell was forecast to last into Saturday in western Washington as well. The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warnings from Thursday through Saturday evening. Heat-related 911 calls in Portland have tripled in recent days, from an estimated eight calls last Sunday to 28 calls on Tuesday. Most involved a medical response.

Speaker Pelosi expected to travel to Asia

House lawmakers left Washington this weekend for summer recess, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to travel to Asia over the break. The trip may include a controversial visit to Taiwan. Pelosi will not confirm her travel plans, citing security concerns, but invited Republican lawmakers to join her on the trip earlier this week. Her visit to Taiwan would mark the first visit by a sitting Speaker to the self-governing island in more than 25 years. China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that a visit from Pelosi would challenge "China's red line" and "be met with resolute countermeasures," but other Congressional leaders have backed Pelosi's trip and said backing down now would be a win for China.

House recesses after passing assault weapons ban

The House begins its traditional August recess this weekend but not before passing an assault weapons ban for the first time in 30 years. The bill, passed almost entirely with Democratic support, is not expected to go anywhere in the Senate given GOP opposition. It's possible the House could come back to vote during the recess. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to move quickly if the Senate sends to the House a bill that would address climate change, require certain corporations to pay taxes and authorize Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors. The proposal was the result of a deal Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., this week.

Controversial LIV Golf event at Trump's Golf Club continues in New

The controversial Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event continues Saturday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. The 54-hole tournament teed off on Friday with former President Donald Trump in attendance. Although he's faced a great deal of criticism for hosting the event, especially from 9/11 families, a lively crowd of spectators erupted in applause at the sight of Trump and chanted "Four more years!" Henrik Stenson of Sweden and American Patrick Reed head into Round 2 on Saturday atop the leaderboard at 7-under 64. The winner will walk away with $4 million on Sunday, while the last placed golfer will collect $120,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky floods, Nancy Pelosi, LIV Golf: 5 things to know this weekend