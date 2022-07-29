Kentucky floods kill at least 8, damage widespread

Good Morning America

The family of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for more than three years, said they now have "a little bit of hope" after learning that the United States has offered a prisoner swap to bring home Whelan as well as another jailed American, professional basketball player Brittney Griner. It's the first time the Whelan family has spoken out since U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that he will hold a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "in the coming days" and a critical topic of discussion will be securing Whelan and Griner's freedom. Blinken revealed that the U.S. government had already "put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release" and remains hopeful for a breakthrough on their cases.