Kentucky floods kill at least 8, damage widespread

Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that at least eight people have died from flooding in the state and that damage is widespread. (July 29)

  • Kentucky floods kill 8, more deaths expected, governor says

    (Reuters) -Flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise. A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, said Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning. Among the dead was an 81-year-old woman in Perry County, and the local authorities say several people are unaccounted for, though an exact figure was not yet known Thursday night.

  • ‘The Road Just Fell Off’: Scenes of Horror as Kentucky Flash Floods Leave 8 Dead

    Leandro Lozada/AFP via GettyA family trapped in their home, standing on the counters unable to reach higher ground as floodwaters rise. People screaming as the road falls away beneath them. A couple who fled their house now desperately scooping water out of a boat with a hole in it.These were just some of the horrific scenes relayed to 911 dispatchers as southeastern Kentucky suffered torrential downpours on Wednesday night that turned into a historic and catastrophic flash flooding emergency on

  • At least 8 dead amid Kentucky flooding

    Catastrophic flooding in central Appalachia killed at least eight people, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear saying he expected the death toll to rise to the double digits in the coming days. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel has the latest.

  • Homes Damaged as Deadly Floods Hit Jackson

    At least eight people were killed after heavy rains caused flash flooding in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, authorities said.Gov Andy Beshear said the death toll was expected to rise to “double digits” following the “historic” flooding that continued to impact eastern parts of the state into Thursday night.Video posted to Facebook by David Gillaspie showed several homes damaged, some almost submerged, by floodwaters in Jackson, as he drove past on Thursday afternoon.The National Weather Service warned the threat of flash flooding was expected to continue on Friday. Credit: David Gillaspie via Storyful

  • Severe Flooding Slams Jenkins, Kentucky

    Jenkins was one of the towns in eastern Kentucky that was impacted by heavy flooding on Thursday, July 28, following torrential rain in the region.Footage captured in various areas of the town by local resident Jason Beth shows the accumulation of water on central roads and in residential areas.At least three people died after severe flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, officials said.Gov Andy Beshear said people were waiting to be rescued as of 12.30 pm on Thursday. Beshear said he expected the death toll to rise significantly as the National Weather Service warned that more showers and thunderstorms were forecast through Friday.Jenkins received between six to eight inches of rain in a 48-hour time period, according to the NWS. Credit: Jason Beth via Storyful

  • Gov. Beshear talks severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky

    Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for several southeastern Kentucky counties after severe flooding hit the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

