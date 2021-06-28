Kentucky football chief of staff Dan Berezowitz arrested, charged with assault

University of Kentucky football chief of staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault over the weekend.

Berezowitz, 50, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest citation obtained by the Herald-Leader. He was arraigned Monday afternoon with a bond set for $1,000. That bond was posted Monday by Chase Heuke, UK’s director of player personnel, according to court records.

A spokesperson for UK Athletics told the Herald-Leader it is aware of the incident and gathering further information.

Berezowitz in a video recording was observed in a physical altercation with his wife, Jane. From the citation:

“Listed subject (Dan Berezowitz) approached the victim, shoving her into their vehicle’s front driver side door. The victim can be heard on the video stating ‘you hurt my back.’ The victim appeared to strike back at the listed suspect in self defense. Listed suspect later grabbed her by the arm, twisted it, which resulted in the victim falling to the ground. Both subject and victim are uncooperative.”

Alcohol or drugs were not involved, according to the citation.

Berezowitz has been part of Mark Stoops’ staff since the latter was hired as UK’s head coach in 2013, starting his tenure in Lexington as Kentucky’s director of recruiting operations. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2018, and according to UK’s public records, his annual salary is $195,840.

Fourth degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor under Kentucky revised statute 508.030. A person is found guilty of fourth degree assault when they “intentionally or wantonly” cause physical injury harm to another person, or “with recklessness” cause physical injury to another person using a weapon or instrument.

Berezowitz is the second member of the UK football staff to face charges this offseason.

Wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with a DUI in May. As of earlier this month he was suspended without pay by the university.