Kentucky football: Five (other) Georgia Bulldogs to watch

Four “five things about Kentucky football’s opponent” installment for this week, we’re going to focus on five Georgia players to watch on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

We’re not including Georgia tight end Brock Bowers because (a) we wrote a feature on Bowers earlier this week and (b) the “absolute freak” -- Mark Stoops’ words -- deserves a category all to himself.

So here are five Bulldogs to watch not named Brock Bowers:

1. Carson Beck

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior from Jacksonville, Carson Beck took over at quarterback from Georgia folk hero Stetson Fleming Bennett IV, who graduated. So far, so good. Beck has led the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record while completing 72.7 percent of his passes. He was 23-of-33 for 313 yards in leading the Bulldogs back from a 17-10 deficit to a 27-20 win at Auburn. The week before, Beck threw for a career-high 338 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49-21 win over UAB.

A four-star prospect, Beck was invited to the Elite 11 Finals as a highly-touted prep quarterback. How did we know that Beck was taking his new role seriously? He cut his hair, going for a much-shorter look.

2. Ladd McConkey

A 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver from Chatsworth, GA, Ladd McConkey made his 2023 debut last week after missing the first four games with an injury. McConkey caught four passes for 38 yards in the win over Auburn. Last season, McConkey caught 56 passes for 762 yards and seven scores. He caught five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s annihilation of TCU in the national championship game.

A first-team pre-season All-SEC selection this year, McConkey wasn’t offered a scholarship by Georgia until just 16 days before his signing day. It was the only Power 5 offer he received. In fact, had Kirby Smart not offered, McConkey was ready to play for the Chattanooga Moccasins, an FCS program.

3. Javon Bullard

A 5-11, 195-pound junior safety from Milledgeville, GA, Javon Bullard was the Defensive MVP of last year’s national title game when he picked off two TCU passes. A first-team pre-season All-SEC selection, Bullard made 10 tackles in Georgia’s win over Auburn last week.

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, Bullard returned to play 65 snaps at Auburn. “You get sore when you don’t do anything for that long and you go do that much,” Smart said Tuesday. “It’s just typically what your body does. But he’s been good. He recovered Sunday Monday, was great, had a lighter day Monday and then got after it today. He seemed good today.”

4. Daijun Edwards

As Georgia’s top running back, Daijun Edwards is a 5-10, 201-pound senior from Norman Park, GA. Edwards missed the Bulldogs’ first two games before rushing for a career-high 118 yards and one score on 20 carries in Georgia’s 24-14 win over South Carolina on Sept. 16.

Edwards was the team’s second-leading rusher last season with 797 yards on 140 carries for a 5.5 average per attempt. That included a 107-yard rushing day in Georgia’s win over Florida in Jacksonville.

5. Malaki Starks

A 6-1, 205-pound sophomore from Jefferson, GA, Malaki Starks is a playmaker on the back end of Kirby Smart’s defense. A first-team All-American selection by The Athletic intercepted a pass against Ball State before recording three pass break-ups in the win over South Carolina. His late interception sealed UGA’s victory at Auburn.

A five-star prospect, Starks was rated as the No. 1 athlete prospect by ESPN. As a true freshman, he made eight tackles and broke up one pass in Georgia’s 16-6 win at Kentucky last season.

Three things Kentucky football must do to upset No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday

‘The belief has definitely changed.’ UK looks to be more than competitive with Georgia.

ESPN analyst says Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game will decide SEC East

‘Absolute freak.’ Georgia’s Brock Bowers is doing everything but date Taylor Swift.

Yes, Kentucky football can beat Georgia. And there’s no time like the present.