Kentucky football signee charged with battery in connection with fatal shooting in Georgia

A University of Kentucky football signee has been arrested on battery charges in connection with the death of a Georgia man.

Quentel Jones, 19, is being held in the Peach County Law Enforcement Center, according to a post Thursday on the Fort Valley (Ga.) Police Department’s Facebook page.

The news was first reported by WXGA-TV and WMGT-TV in Fort Valley.

Brandon Goodwin, 37, of Fort Valley was shot and killed May 13. Tyler Jones, 26, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to WMGT.

Jones’ battery arrest is allegedly connected to that crime.

According to the WXGA report, Tyler Jones and Quentel Jones are brothers.

A spokesperson for UK Athletics told the Herald-Leader “we are aware and are monitoring the situation. We have no additional comment at this time.”

Jones is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman from Peach County High School who was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

A late commit to the 2022 recruiting class — he chose the Cats just before the start of the December signing period over offers from several other SEC schools, including Tennessee and Mississippi State.