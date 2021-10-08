Kentucky fraudster's disability clients remain in legal mess

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DYLAN LOVAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As disbarred lawyer Eric Conn sits in a federal prison, hundreds of people in one of America’s poorest regions remain mired in the legal mess he caused by running a $600 million fraud, the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history.

Many of Conn's former clients in eastern Kentucky's Appalachian mountains, who counted on him for help getting their disability benefits, could again lose their monthly support.

About 1,700 people already went through hearings to prove their disabilities after his fraud was exposed about six years ago, and roughly half lost their benefits as a result. Some 230 of these recipients managed to get their benefits restored years later by court orders, only to learn they may have to prove it all over again.

That's the situation confronting Mary Sexton, who suffers from scoliosis and has had two brain surgeries, plus spinal surgery to fuse vertebrae in her neck. Her maladies have left her with a limp and other chronic symptoms including headaches, kidney problems and an inability to concentrate that forced her to quit college.

A court order restored her $1,100-a-month disability benefit in November. But two months later, she received a letter from the Social Security Administration telling her she would have to appear before an administrative judge to prove she is legally entitled to them.

Under the federal Social Security Act, people who can't earn income because of a terminal illness or a “medically determinable physical or mental impairment” that lasts at least a year are entitled to lifetime monthly cash benefits. In early 2019, such payments averaged $1,234 a month — just above the poverty level, but enough to cover a person's basic needs.

To qualify, a person needs to provide medical evidence — not just a statement about symptoms — that an anatomical, physiological or psychological abnormality has left them unable to engage in any "substantial gainful activity."

The government spends about $200 billion annually on the payments, and since pain can be subjective, it uses administrative judges to root out fraudsters. It's unclear if any or how many of Conn's former clients might have been deceptive about a disability, but volunteer lawyers who work with former Conn clients say they have seen few of those cases.

Conn bribed doctors with $400 payments to falsify medical records for his clients and then paid a judge to approve the lifetime benefits. His plea agreement in 2017 would have put him in prison for 12 years, but Conn fled the country, leading federal agents on a six-month chase that ended when he was caught in Honduras. The escape attempt added 15 years to his sentence.

Sexton, 35, said she hired Conn for her disability case more than 15 years ago, when the millionaire lawyer was using billboards and ads all around the poverty-stricken region, promising benefits for disabilities.

“That’s all you heard around here, he was ‘Mr. Social Security,’” Sexton said. “It’s horrible what this man has done to people.”

Sexton, who now lives with her mother in Hazard, said the “weight of the world” lifted off her shoulders when her payments resumed.

“And here I get this letter and they tell me I still got the possibility of losing them, like I did something wrong,” Sexton said, nearing tears.

She went without benefits for nearly five years after Conn's scheme was exposed, losing her home and sleeping for weeks in her car until she swallowed her pride and asked for help.

“I actually was ashamed to tell my mom," Sexton said. “My health problems surely didn't get no better during all that.”

A judge eventually ruled that the agency unconstitutionally disregarded medical evidence in the 230 cases, saying that even a “member of Al Qaeda” would have been given a fairer shake. Despite that ruling, the government has signaled it will try again.

“We were hoping the Biden administration and the new regime (in Washington) would end this, but right now we’re concerned,” said Ned Pillersdorf, an eastern Kentucky attorney representing dozens of former Conn clients. “We thought there was a real opportunity to reverse course.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Social Security Administration said it is bound by law to “conduct redeterminations of entitlement when there is a reason to believe fraud or similar fault was involved in a person’s benefit application.” The statement said Conn’s fraud, exposed by two agency employees in a whistleblower suit, is “well-documented.”

Pillersdorf called the hearings “bizarre,” because these people don't have to prove a current disability. Instead they must demonstrate they were disabled at the time Conn was their attorney, in some cases more than a decade ago. Conn destroyed thousands of pages of records kept at his office, frustrating such efforts.

Pillersdorf and dozens of other lawyers stepped in after the agency initially suspended the benefit payments, working for free in many cases to help hundreds of people navigate through the quagmire. Pillersdorf said his practice has been consumed by a “six-year-plus litigation war.”

A series of appellate losses hasn't deterred the government, and Pillersdorf said he and other lawyers will go to court to attempt to stop the hearings if they begin.

The Social Security Administration argues that eligibility questions surrounding Conn's former clients have never been fully addressed. "Several courts have found our redetermination process requires additional procedural protections, (but) no court has found that the agency should not conduct redeterminations,” its statement said.

In a letter to the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Rep. Hal Rogers said the agency has spent millions to deny relatively small sums to unwitting victims of a con job.

“These individuals are the victims of fraud, not the perpetrators, and it’s time for their uncertainty and anxiety to end,” the Kentucky Republican wrote, arguing for a process that would keep them out of court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Kentucky dentist, wife charged with conspiring to not pay all federal taxes

    They allegedly spent hundreds of thousands on personal expenses at the same time.

  • After debt ceiling concession, McConnell faces new doubts ahead of next fight

    “Chuck Schumer won this game of chicken,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters before joining the majority of Republicans to vote against the McConnell agreement on the Senate floor.

  • Final thoughts, prediction as South Carolina heads into SEC battle vs. Tennessee

    South Carolina has only won in Knoxville three times since 1916.

  • How CBS’ ‘United States of Al’ Rewrote Season 2 Premiere After the Fall of Afghanistan

    "Everybody understood that we had to do it right away," CBS comedy co-creator Maria Ferrari told TheWrap

  • Leaving Afghanistan Behind

    The longest war in our nation’s history is over. As these six eyewitness perspectives attest—a commanding general, a sniper, an interpreter, and others—although the fighting is done, the battle over its memory is just beginning.

  • Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

    Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. The first direct talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia took place in early April and were credited with reducing a highly hostile public discourse between the two.

  • 10 of Nicole Kidman's most talked-about wigs, ranked

    The actress often wears wigs to bring a character to life, but some wigs are so bad that they take away from the show or movie.

  • 3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

    If you don't know these rules, you could face an unpleasant surprise when it comes to your retirement checks. To make sure you aren't caught off guard, here are three Social Security quirks you should learn about. You've probably heard experts advise you to wait to claim Social Security in order to increase the size of your monthly checks.

  • Police: Tennessee grocery store shooter used 3 legal guns

    A man who fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself at a Tennessee grocery store last month used three guns purchased legally over the past year-and-a-half, investigators said Thursday. UK Thang used two pistols and a rifle in the shooting, all purchased from licensed gun dealers, according to a news release from Collierville police. Thang, 29, was the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside the Kroger store in Collierville, an upscale suburb 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis.

  • NATO chief: "We don't regard China as an adversary or an enemy"

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance must "engage politically" with China despite its growing assertiveness, telling Politico's "Global Insider" podcast: "We don't regard China as an adversary or an enemy."Why it matters: NATO, like the U.S., has been careful about the language it uses to describe a rising China — stressing the need for cooperation while acknowledging that Beijing's global influence, technological prowess and military activity in the

  • Black Panther’s Letitia Wright trends after report alleges anti-vaccine views

    Once again, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright is trending on social media over her alleged anti-vaccine views. Wright, known for playing […] The post Black Panther’s Letitia Wright trends after report alleges anti-vaccine views appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hot Homes: 5 houses to kick off your October

    The housing market in metro Denver continues to cool as home sales slow and active listings rise to new records. Yes, but: Median home prices remain relatively stable — and steep — at $575,000.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free3420 W. 32nd Ave. #202 — $499,900Why we love it: This 2010 condo has a fresh coat of paint and brand new carpet, and sits in one of the city's most walkable locations.Realtor: Shara Eastern, HomieNeighborhoo

  • Italy says mRNA COVID jab effectiveness stable after 7 months, but not for all

    Seven months after the second dose, there is no reduction in the efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the general population in Italy, while a slight decline is seen for some specific groups, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Wednesday. The report led by ISS and the health ministry examined data up to Aug. 29 from more than 29 million people who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. It said that in the general population, effectiveness against infection after seven months remained at 89%, while against hospitalisation and death, this time six months after the second dose, it remained at 96% and 99% respectively.

  • Air India: Struggling national carrier sold to Tata Sons

    The Tata group originally founded the airline in 1932 before it was taken over in 1953.

  • Lewandowski Demanded Cash After MAGA-Land Kicked Him to the Curb

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyLast week, Donald Trump announced the exile of his confidant and former top campaign aide Corey Lewandowski, with advisers banishing him from leading a major pro-Trump super PAC, following sexual misconduct allegations against the loyalist from a big GOP donor.But Lewandowski, initially, wouldn’t go, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.What followed, the sources described, was what amounted to stages of denial and b

  • Giant tortoises settle into new home

    Galapagos giant tortoises at London Zoo have a new enclosure to call home

  • UPDATE 13-U.S. Senate approves temporary lift of debt ceiling, averts default

    The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Thursday to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default this month, but put off until early December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy. The Senate voted 50-48 to pass the bill following weeks of partisan fighting. Earlier, 11 Republicans voted in favor of a procedural vote allowing the bill to proceed.

  • NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration can't say when people will be able to legally buy marijuana after lengthy delay under Cuomo

    While a Hochul official touted "momentum," months of stalling by Andrew Cuomo have left the new administration without even a tentative date to cite.

  • LSU vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

    LSU vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

  • Youngkin Nearly Ties McAuliffe in Closest Virginia Poll Yet

    An Emerson University poll shows Republican Glenn Youngkin in a dead heat with Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.